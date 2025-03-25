College Student Tried To Wait Out Their Neighbor’s Bad Conduct, But When The Dog Let His Guard Down They Made Their Move

We all know stories about bad neighbors, and sadly, sometimes those involve their totally innocent pets.

But in this story, this next door nightmare was as far from Ned Flanders as you get.

Let’s shoot for this (pit)bulls-eye.

Bad Neighbors I was working full time at a mediocre-paying job while putting myself through college at night paying for it out of pocket. This left me stretched on finances so I ended up in a less than ideal apartment complex. By less than ideal, I mean that the cops maintained a presence there most of the time. Most folks kept to themselves, but occasionally you’d get someone that was just obnoxious living near you. It was inevitable.

It’s like bad neighbor lottery.

I knew it was my turn with an obnoxious neighbor when I first met him. He was talking loudly in the breezeway of my building. Why he wasn’t on the balcony of his apartment I don’t know. Not wanting to be petty, I just turned the TV up and ignored him. It wasn’t long before the talking got louder and my door started moving like someone was trying to open it. I jerked it open and the guy about fell in. It turns out he was leaning on it while having his conversation. After politely letting him know that it was very annoying, I give him an “it’s all good” and closed my door.

Not a great first impression.

Immediately he refers to me using a racial slur in Spanish to the person on the other end of the phone. I may not be fluent in Spanish but I know some important slang.

Sometimes an insult is an insult in any language.

He’d have parties all night, sometimes with a dozen people in the breezeway getting drunk and rowdy. There was always trash on the stairs (e.g., half eaten cheeseburgers, old milkshakes, etc) and cigarette butts everywhere. His large pit bull would bark all day just about non-stop. I could complain about it and be the whiny neighbor, or just bide my time until I graduate and then move. Graduation was only a semester away, so I decided to bide my time.

Easier said than done.

Coming home from school one night I’m walking through the parking lot reading my phone when I see a dog running at me growling. It’s dude’s pit bull rearing to attack me. Dude’s girlfriend yells at him and he calls his dog off and breaks out laughing. Enough’s enough, someone’s going to get hurt so I complain to the apartment manager but am told without proof their hands were tied.

Not awesome to have a neighbor who sics the dog on you.

Great. I live the next few months at the complex relatively incident free (just the above annoyances) until I’m woken up one week night at 2AM. There’s screaming and crying in the breezeway, lots of loud talking, and the sounds of incoming sirens. Looking out my window into the parking lot, I see dude run by with his dog. Looking through the peephole I see a girl in the hallway bleeding profusely.

Seems like maybe he caught the neighbors red-handed?

Turns out his girlfriend and her friend were drunk and raised their voices at one another. The dog then attacked the friend mauling her pretty badly. Police didn’t know where either dude or the dog was, and the friend didn’t want to pursue charges, so they left. Shortly after they left, dude comes back with the dog. I did call the police and let them know that he and the dog were back, but they never returned (thanks police.)

Bad cop, bad cop .

On my way to work the next morning, I stop by the apartment manager and let her know about the incident. Again she says she can’t do anything without proof. I implore her to call the police and confirm, but she refuses saying they get updates from the sheriff every month. Ultimately her problem was that due to legal reasons – she can’t seek to evict someone herself, otherwise it might look like she’s targeting a given race or something.

Fuming about the situation while at work, I managed to find the police incident report for the mauling online. I printed it out and delivered it to her on my way home. She had an appreciative look on her face and told me the eviction process would start before I could leave the building.

Bad neighbors and got the papers to prove it.

True to her word, the bad neighbor was out at the end of the month. According to the apartment manager they were mad and cussing as they drove away. Turns out he had numerous warrants, so he had his girlfriend rent the apartment. Neither of them had family in the area (the girlfriend’s family lived in another country) so they had no one to turn to for a place to stay. The icing on the cake was when the apartment manager let slip that when the next apartment called her for a reference, she’d kindly inform them of all incidents that occurred.

Revenge is a dish best served cold… with icing.

I don’t know what happened to them but I do know they had a hard time finding a place to live.

What do you think? Was there enough evidence for this eviction?

Let’s read the comments.

This story definitely didn’t have more bark than bite.

What a mess.

