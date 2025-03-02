Couple Got Married In A Church, But When He Found Out His Wife’s Tears Weren’t Happy, The Husband Sought Revenge

We all know weddings can bring tears of joy, but in this instance the tears were not so joyful.

Make my wife and sister cry on my WEDDING DAY!? Ok, now go find another job. My wife wanted us to get married in a church. I have my opinions about that, but given that she wanted it, and it would make her happy, that made me happy. So I gave no pushback on it whatsoever.

Let’s forget about the fact that the benevolent, generous, loving church required a $1,000 “donation” to conduct the ceremony and sign the marriage certificate, but I digress… Come the wedding day, we walk down the aisle surrounded by friends and family, the ceremony goes wonderfully, we walk back out and start talking to some of the guests. Smile, laugh, and just be happy.

I then notice my sister, who was part of my wedding party, was teary eyed. I looked closer and noticed she had been crying. I asked her what had happened, why she was crying, but she wouldn’t budge. I then found out my wife had also been crying before the ceremony.

I then come to find out that this “dEaCoN” who had been part of the ceremony had told my wife, right before she was to walk down the aisle and get married, that she couldn’t do so because she didn’t have a veil. She was told, right before she was to be married, that she wasn’t allowed to walk down the aisle because of a freaking veil…. Let’s just say I was seeing red. Let’s just say I was prepared to burn down the world. Let’s just say……I became angry.

I knew that my sister’s tears were something to do with that dEaCoN as well, which made this 100X worse. BUT, I wasn’t about to ruin my wife’s wedding day by making a scene, and my friends encouraged me to deal with it later as well. So I temporarily let it go. Rest of the wedding day went phenomenally. Everyone had a blast, and we couldn’t have been happier. But when we got back from the honeymoon……. I took a trip to that church. I took two trips to that church. In fact, I took three trips to that church.

Each time, I calmly, but with what I expect was the look of demonic anger on my face, went to their front office and complained, and argued, and fought with literally anyone who was there. I demanded to speak with whoever was in charge, (not the man upstairs obviously), and spoke to some head of the church board or some crap like that. I demanded punishment for that dEaCoN, for a face to face apology, for some kind of repercussion or retribution for BRINGING MY WIFE AND SISTER TO TEARS ON MY WEDDING DAY.

I’m a lawyer, so I’ve gotten very used to arguing….and arguing….and arguing…. As much as I wanted to throttle the man that did this, I forced the civilized lens to take precedence and dealt with it that way. It’s been months.

From what I’ve been told, and from my own observations, he’s been fired. I was also told that he had a “reputation,” whatever that meant, but I’m convinced my poking and prodding and stabbing at the subject finally got that miserable jerk fired from his oh-so-self-righteous position. My sister still hasn’t told me what made her cry that day, but the coincidence is just too great.

Not sure if this should be posted to AITA or some other subreddit, but hey, it felt good to tell this story, and I’m just glad I was able to mete out some vengeance.

