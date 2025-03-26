Couple Is Set To Walk Down The Aisle, But The Groom Wants To Do It On Their Terms And The Bride Says They Need To Honor The In-Laws

Different families of origin tend to have different opinions about how weddings should go.

AITA for not following my gf’s parents demand about our wedding For context, my girlfriend (f24) and I (m24) have been together for 2.5 years and have discussed our upbringings and all that. Her parents – or at least mother – is very religious, goes every Sunday, follows all the rules and all that jazz. My gf goes to church every so often but isn’t that religious, like she believes in God but doesn’t go every Sunday.

I, on the other hand, can count the amount of times I’ve been in a church on both my hands and none of those times were for a traditional service. Mostly funerals and like one wedding. I am not religious at all and don’t believe in any part of it. I have nothing against those that are, believe in what you want just don’t force it on me. The topic of marriage has come up since we are pretty serious and there is this hiccup of her parents’ wishes. They demand her to get married in a church and in doing so, it be in the eyes of the church.

And in order for that to happen, I would need to have go through all the steps to get confirmed, an 8-10 month process. She has said there is no sense in trying to convince them otherwise cause they won’t budge, and won’t even try to back me to try and stay on their good side. They are born and raised NY/NJ Italians, so it makes sense there’s no changing their minds.

I looked into the process and since I would have to start from scratch, it would take 8-10 months for this to happen. Which makes no sense for me to do this for something her nor I really care about. If it could be done in less than a month, I wouldn’t care so much, as there are non-practicing Catholics out there. I have even told her I’m fine with the service being in a church and even going as far as having a religious style wedding.

AITA for putting my foot down on not doing all this since it would be our wedding and neither of us care about all this?

