Creepy Neighbor Was Bothering Everybody And Made This Tenant Move Out, But He Couldn’t Help Himself And Got Caught In A Lie That Happened To Also Be A Crime

We all know the trope of nosy neighbors, and tropes exist for a reason.

But in this story, one neighbor crosses all sorts of property lines that end up being criminal behavior – lucky for the poster.

Let’s take a peek over the fence.

Why you shouldn’t brag about your illegal activities to people that don’t like you much. I started renting a house about 5 years ago. I had always lived in apartments, and I was excited to finally have some space and privacy. This was ruined within the first week by my unfriendly neighbor, who made my 4 years at that house miserable.

Doesn’t seem like a great start for space and privacy.

He’s in his late 40’s or early 50’s, and despite seeming like a fully functional adult, he has never lived outside of his parents’ home. He spends every possible minute cleaning or admiring his truck, so he practically lives in the driveway.

Not exactly what you want in a neighbor.

When he isn’t bragging about some jerk move that he just pulled on someone, he is hitting on the wives and daughters of anyone on the street. I moved in during the winter and started noticing footsteps in my yard in the morning. I found out that he was walking into my yard to look in my windows and see what I was watching/playing at night.

Jeepers creepers.

I bought a simple security system and put a few cameras up and this stopped. Then he started mowing my side yard. He would mow it the day after I did. I asked my landlord about this and was told that Mike (the creepy neighbor) considered it his property and kept arguing about the property line. It’s just grass, so I let it go.

They say the grass is always green, but maybe just… somewhere else.

If I had guests over, he would stare at them and sometimes make comments when I wasn’t around to hear him. If I was in the backyard, he would have a reason to be in his backyard. If I was in the house or the front yard, he was in his driveway where he could see in my living room. If I was mowing the yard, he would get out a lawn chair and sit and watch, putting it away as soon as I was done. It came to a head when I caught him sending his dog into my front yard one morning, instead of letting it out into his fenced-in backyard like he normally would.

That’s a step too far, right?

I told him to stay on his side of the property line and he said that he was going to break into my house and smash my cameras and computer. Cops were called and he got off with a warning. Last fall, I told my landlord that I was going to move out. During the conversation, I found out that Mike was on workers’ comp for an “injury” that he got at work and that he was now bragging about how he was using his workers’ comp checks to setup his own under-the-table landscaping business.

Hmm. Suspicious behavior?

My landlord, like most of the neighborhood, doesn’t really like Mike. The landlord’s son and family live across the street and Mike has hit on the wife a few times over the years and has started to trying talk to their 17-year-old daughter.

OK, that crosses more than just property lines.

I waited for a day when he had his new work truck and trailer, with his name and number on the door, and I made a video of him working on his yard and carrying 50 bags of mulch and climbing ladders. I sent videos and pictures to the fraud department of the workers’ comp office. Today, I just found out that he was found guilty of fraud, ordered to pay back every dollar, and may end up in jail.

Justice is served.

I am happily living in a new place that has a lot of land between me and the neighbors.

Sounds like she landed the land they always wanted.

What do the comments think?

This person says, what a creep!

Someone else says yeah, get that Peeping Mike arrested.

Another commenter says this may not be revenge, but it’s still sweet.

Yet another commenter says they’d go insane if a neighbor did this.

Finally, someone throws out an alt theory: Mike was in love with them the whole time.

Whatever Mike’s deal was, it was no excuse to be a Peeping Tom.

End of story.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.