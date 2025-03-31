This Driver Isn’t Happy With The Mazda CX-5 She Just Bought

TikTok is useful for a lot of things, and advice about cars is definitely at the top of the list!

In this viral video, a woman named Megan talked to viewers about why she thinks they should avoid making the same mistake she did by buying a Mazda CX-5.

Megan said she bought a Mazda CX-5 and that, after she made her purchase, she watched TikTok videos to figure out how to fit her husband, her baby, and her dog into the vehicle.

She referred to her dog and said, “For some reason lately, he’s only been getting in the front seat.”

Megan added, “I sit like all the way forward, and my knees are in the dash. And I am 5’3″.”

She continued, “We’ve had a lot of showing requests and we’re selling our house, so we’re in our car every day. This is to de-influence you if you want to buy the CX-5 and then potentially grow your family.”

Megan added, “This is your sign. Pick a different car.”

It’s safe to say that she kind of regrets this purchase…

