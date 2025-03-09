This Friend Talked About An Exciting New Purchase To His Coworker, But The Coworker’s Reaction Was Disproportionate Rage

Everyone has experienced jealousy in a friendship.

But in this story, one so-called friend has a tantrum for no reason, and the poster is left wondering whether or not they did something wrong in sharing in the first place.

Read the details and see whether or not you can figure it out.

AITA for telling my friend about my future plan? I showed my alleged “friend” the PC I have been dreaming about ,and that I might take a loan because it’s a big investment. I am not using it for gaming.

A new purchase is always exciting.

He started calling me out on being dumb and said that this is literally the stupidest idea ever, and that I have a lot of other important stuff to take care of.

I am fully aware that I can comfortably pay the loan + take care of the important stuff while also having enough money to invest and have fun with.

Harsh judgment from a friend. Wonder what his deal his?

He never listened to me and when I want to explain to him he starts tantrum-ing on me and his face became as red as blood.

Alright well that dude has an anger problem.

He also says, you have never been struggling with your life like I did, and that you didn’t even have the courage or capabilities of paying up the loan. Weirdly, he started wishing that I would go bankrupt and be in jail because of the “debts.”

I’d say this “friend” is more of a foe?

Is he jealous? Or AITA for thinking of taking a loan on the first place?

Seems like someone needs to loan this friend some compassion.

What does our peanut gallery say?

This person says NTA and who is he to judge?

Someone else says, you should look for a new job.

Here’s one vote for NTA but it is a dumb choice.

Another user says NTA but also votes that the new computer is dumb.

An outlier says there could be conspiracy afoot.

Not to be too PC, but wanting a new PC is not a crime.

This boss is way out of line.

