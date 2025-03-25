Gamer Encountered A Discord Server From A “Friend” Online, But He Wasn’t Playing When He Cut Them Off

We all know someone who has taken a game too seriously.

But in this story, one gamer gets his feelings hurt over an internet friendship.

Let’s enter this multiplayer scandal.

Want to be mean and overdramatic for no reason? Fine, take the L for your bad behavior. Met someone on a discord server for a game that you can co-op in; needed help with a boss and they offered to hop in. It was fun, they tagged along for a bunch more stuff in my session and it was cool. We got to chatting and had some pleasant conversations.

Fast friends, that’s fun, right?

I decided to take a day to play through another game, single-player, and the average completion for one play-through is about 8-10 hours so I was on it all day. And this person asked me to hop on the other game we had co-oped in. I said no, they were chill. Later, I hop off of this game and start doing some work for school, and again they message me asking if I can chat or play. I say no, and then the tone kinda shifts.

Maybe things were moving a little too fast…

“Oh I thought you wanted to be friends, but nvm,” is basically what they said. That was at least a yellow-flag for me, because I had literally met this person yesterday as of the time they sent me that message. I tell them that while I am busy they can always find other people to hang out with while I’m busy. I’m not the only person who plays video-games or can talk in this world.

Nope, there’s millions of ’em.

Now, to note, they had friended me on both Discord and the PS network and I had accepted, but, I decided I was not very interested in playing with this individual anymore. There are a lot of people I have met online and unfriended for various reasons. So, I unfriend them, because I don’t really like the subtle “nice guy” vibes suddenly appearing.

Sounds like this person is willing to cut someone off if the need arises.

And lo and behold, my vibes were justified when I wake up to a singular dm from them, “screw yourself,” and I had been blocked. I blocked them back.

This friendship didn’t even make it around the block.

But it does not end there. I had expected maybe a question as to why they had been unfriended, not this. But they decided to dig themselves a hole. I contacted the moderators for the server we had met on and reported them. They were banned from the server. I also reported that message to discord, so hopefully they have also received a strike on that account. This person had seemed like a genuinely intriguing and fun individual to hang out with while we did our co-op session.

Too bad, a friendship that coulda been.

But getting upset with me a day after we met for doing other things is not something I value in any friendship. Their reaction – to something I would have gladly explained to them had they asked about it – was just a nail in the coffin.

I’d say OP dodged a virtual bullet.

Comments?

This person says get what you give.

Someone else says, why can’t no mean no?

Someone else says, psycho, much?

Another user says, get outta the basement, troll.

Another says, good work standing up for women’s rights.

This gamer wasn’t playing around with online bullies.

And why should he?

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.