Grandfather Refused To Let His Neighbor’s Bad Behavior Be Grandfathered In, So He Got His Hands Dirty With Garden Revenge

Voltaire said, we must tend to our garden.

In this story, one man takes that maxim to a HOLE new level – but he finally got the message across to his neighbor in the process.

Let’s dig in.

He had planted various veggies.

My grandfather owned a farm and had a garden.

This was around the late 1930s early 1940.

My Grandfather lived in a really rural area in Georgia.

My dad told me this story a few years back.

Classic American grandfather story so far.

Well the only neighbors were about a mile away.

And for some reason the neighbors would drive their Model T through the garden, tearing up the veggies.

My grandpa would have to replant the garden.

The neighbors kept doing this.

So here comes the revenge part.