Jeff Bush’s Bedroom Fell Into A Sinkhole, And Over A Decade Later He’s Never Been Found

It’s pretty much everyone’s worst nightmare to just be chilling in bed and wind up sucked into the center of the Earth.

I mean…I’ve never actually considered that as a possible ending, but now that I know it’s possible, it’s definitely moving up the list.

We’ll never be able to ask this man if he was afraid of it happening, because once it did, he was never seen or heard from again.

Jeff Bush was asleep in his Seffner, Florida home when a sinkhole that was 20 feet across (and at least that deep) opened up directly under his bedroom. His brother Jeremy and Jeremy’s partner Rachel were also in the house, and said they heard Bush scream.

“We ran down the hallway. I flicked the light on and we opened up the door and it’s all we’ve seen was a big old hole, and Jeff was gone.”

They were unable to locate him, and rescuers did not have any better luck. They gave up efforts the following day when engineers deemed the site too dangerous.

The house was demolished and Jeff was unofficially interred beneath a mound of gravel.

The sinkhole opened again a few years later and is how fenced off from the public.

The US Geological Survey says that Floria is especially susceptible to sinkholes due to its richness in limestone.

“These are regions where the types of rock below the land surface can naturally be dissolved by groundwater circulating through them. Soluble rocks include salt beds and domes, gypsum, limestone, and other carbonate rock.”

This news report from that time is absolutely chilling.

Sinkholes come in all shapes and sizes.

The largest one in the world is in Xiaozhai Tiankeng, China, and is 1762 feet wide and 2,172 feet deep.

New fear unlocked.

Thanks a lot, Florida!

