Student Was Trying To Get Some Last Minute Studying Done At A Cafe, But Two Older Women Insisted On Throwing Shade When She Wouldn’t Share Her Table

We’ve all been in a crowded cafe, waiting for a table to open up.

Most of us have also been the person toting a laptop and needing some time and space to get some work or studying done in a place conducive to focus.

But in this story, things get heated when two customers don’t want to sit in the sun.

Let’s shine a light on this one…

Two Entitled Old Ladies Tried to Take My Table at a Student Café Because They Didn’t Want to Sit in the Sun So, this happened earlier today, and I still can’t believe it. I had an exam at my university, but before that, I had a class that left me with about 2.5 hours of free time. I decided to head to a coffee shop nearby to do some last minute studying.

Sometimes you just need a change of scenery to get your studying done.

It’s a spot where a lot of students go to study with their laptops, and usually, you don’t see anyone over 30 there since it’s literally right across from my university. The weather was nice, so I decided to sit outside.

Gotta motivate yourself to cram however you can.

It was around 1:30 PM, so the place was pretty empty—plenty of open tables both outside and inside. I ordered my coffee and started studying with my notes spread out. About 45 minutes later, I noticed two older women (probably around 75-78 years old) looking at me and glancing around the coffee shop. It was a bit odd, but I didn’t think much of it at first. They sat down at a table but then got up and started walking toward me, which felt even weirder.

Does this student have fans? What’s up?

I figured maybe they wanted an extra chair from my table. Nope. They came up to me and asked if they could sit at my table. I was confused and told them there were plenty of empty tables around, including one right next to mine. But they said, “No, we want to sit at this table because the other tables are in the sun, and we don’t want to sit there.” It took me a second to process this. Were they really expecting me to move so they could have my table while I was clearly studying??

Seems like their expectations were not great.

I told them again that there were plenty of other tables available and that I didn’t understand why they wanted mine. They kept insisting, “Can we sit here?” “We want to sit here.” At this point, I wasn’t sure if they wanted to sit with me or if they expected me to leave, but either way, I said, “No, you can’t,” and went back to my work.

Hard no.

They looked so offended, like I had personally insulted them. After that, they went to the waitress and started complaining about the situation, but obviously, there wasn’t much the waitress could do. They ended up leaving the café, clearly annoyed. Honestly, one of the most entitled experiences from old people I’ve ever had. Like, maybe if you don’t like the sun don’t go out for coffee at almost 2pm?????

What do you think? Did this student throw too much shade?

Let’s check the comments.

One person points out, indoors is always an option.

Someone else says, OK, Boomer.

Another user says, it never hurts to ask though.

This commenter says, buy a hat ladies.

Somebody else points out this student was probably at “their” table.

Two Karens walk into a cafe… and cause trouble.

I’m glad this woman said no.

