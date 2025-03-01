This TikTokker Claims He Knows How To Tell if Someone Is In Their Thirties

Well, this is an interesting trick…

A TikTokker named Alberto posted a video and told viewers that he had a fool-proof way to tell if a person is in their thirties.

Alberto said, “So, I had a random thought the other day. You know if someone is in their 30s when you ask them, ‘How old are you?’ And they usually reply with one of two things. Either, ‘Guess’ or, ‘Well how old do you think I am?’ And you know you play along, right? So you’re like, ‘I don’t know, 25?’”

He said that underestimating a person’s age usually flatters them and he added that people will respond by saying something such as, “And they’re like, ‘Oh my God. You really think I’m 25?’”

Dean gave a firm “No” answer…but now he knows how to figure out if people are in their thirties!

Here’s the video.

@theattractionfunnel This is how you can tell if they are in their 30s.. ♬ original sound – Alberto Dean

And this is what TikTokkers had to say.

One viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

Try it out and see if it works!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!