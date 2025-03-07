Her Boyfriend Refused To Clean Up His Cat’s Mess, So She Felt Like Dumping Him

We all know littering is wrong.

But in this story, it sounds like one guy could use a little more litter in his life.

Or at least, his cat could – if he knows how to use it.

Let’s dig in.

AITA for telling the guy I date that leaving mess in his cat’s fur for two days is disgusting? I (29F) have been dating this dude (31M) for about half a year. He has two very furry cats who love to cuddle in the bed and on the sofa with us. One is very shy and timid, whereas the other one is a little goofball. This story involves the shy little lady.

Sounds a little like Lady and the Tramp so far…

So I slept at his place from Saturday to Sunday this weekend and woke up in the middle of the night by feeling the shy cat snuggle up at the top of my head.

Cute, right?

“Aw, nice,” I thought to myself, since she usually is a little bit afraid of me. But then I smelled the distinctive smell of cat poop.

Or maybe not.

I thought it was coming from the litter box and thought nothing of it and fell back to sleep. The following morning we noticed that it was cat poop on his bag, which made me check the cats to see if there was anything stuck on any of them. I saw a bit of poop roughly the size of a penny stuck in the shy cat’s fur. I pointed that out to him while feeling absolutely disgusted that the cat might have cuddled up in my hair with poop in her fur.

Disgust seems like the right feeling here.

He said that he would try to get it out, but that it would probably be hard since she usually struggle when you’re trying to groom her. I told him to just get a scissor and snip it away before she could react, but he insisted that it would be very hard and he didn’t want to scare her. I was like, “Ok he will probably fix it when I’ve left and she feels less scared,” and left it at that.

Reasonable assumption.

Today (two days later) I asked him how it went and he told me he hadn’t gotten rid of it all yet because “it’s easier to get it out when it’s dry.” Now, you might think the cat is so shy that you can’t even touch her without her running away – she’s not.

You know what they say… there’s more than one way to clean up a cat.

I’ve petted her multiple times and she is 100% comfortable with him, so I can’t see how he hasn’t just cut it off already. It might be worth to mention that I have an unreasonable fear of germs and bacteria, so I freaked the fuck out. I told him it was disgusting and that I probably won’t visit him for a while, since the chance of it being cat poop literally everywhere by now is BIG.

He says that I’m overreacting and it isn’t such a big deal, but I proceed to tell him that it’s a major red flag for me and that I think it’s messed up to let the whole apartment get smears of cat poop everywhere.

Cat’s out of the bag with this one.

So, AITA for possibly overreacting to him not cleaning up his shy cat’s poop after two days?

What do you think? Is this poster being a party pooper or a smart kitty?

Let’s see what the comments think.

Cats may have nine lives, but this guy needs to get one.

Who wants an animal dragging poop around the house?

