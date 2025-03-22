Toxic Boss Manipulated Management Into Pushing Out A New Employee, But When Employee Exposed Boss’ Hidden Arrest, It Cost Her Both Her Career And Her Reputation
Workplace politics has a way of turning break rooms into battlegrounds.
When one general manager’s petty power play cost another employee their job, she never expected that the same employee would go digging up the skeletons in her closet to get back at her!
You’ll want to read on for this one!
Senior manager gets me fired. I turn things around and get her job and salary, plus see her break down and then let her know exactly how I got my revenge.
I was hired by a company as an assistant manager, a job I was well qualified for.
The owner is rarely on-site as he owns several businesses.
The company is run by a GM, who hired me, but who works mostly second shift and who I therefore would have little daily contact with since I was hired for first shift.
So they soon met their new boss.
I was assigned to Eva for training.
Eva was a manager and had been with the company five years.
I trained with her for a few days and then I was on my own, though she and I had overlapping shifts and would see each other a few days a week.
We were friendly but not close.
Before long, they began to excel, but Eva wasn’t happy about this.
After a few months I was doing well at my job and had even gotten some new procedures adopted to help boost sales.
Eva began to act resentful.
She would correct me for small things and took any opportunity to remind me that she had trained me.
It didn’t matter to me — she wasn’t my boss.
I reported to the GM, so I mostly just ignored her.
But it turns out, Eva had some pull at the company.
What I didn’t know was that Eva was not just tight with the GM, but they had worked together at another place for 10 years before this one.
One day at shift end, the GM asks to talk.
Tells me it’s not working out, says I’m still making mistakes at six months that I shouldn’t be.
I ask for examples.
The general manager then made it clear that Eva had set up this whole thing.
A few of them were petty matters Eva had mentioned, but most of them were just not true.
I tried to argue, but it was clear that I was set up.
I decided to reach out to the owner since I had nothing to lose.
He was sympathetic but said he relies on the GM to run the business and had to support her decision.
Then he mentioned that if things hadn’t been so bad between me and Eva, it probably could have been worked out.
Now it’s personal.
That’s when I knew she was behind me being fired from a job I needed, really liked, and was making great money.
I vowed to get revenge, so I started searching her online info.
It didn’t take them long to find exactly the information they needed to exact their revenge.
In less than an hour, I had uncovered gold thanks to one of those pay services — about three months prior, Eva was arrested and charged with DWI in a neighboring state.
The court records showed she had a hearing coming up in a few weeks.
That was enough to get her fired, as it affects a professional license she and I had to have as management.
Per state law, license holders must report criminal charges to the licensing board, and in the case of a DWI arrest, licenses are typically suspended pending trial.
So it was time to expose the truth about Eva’s past.
I called the owner and told him what I discovered.
It was news to him.
I guess since it was out of state, Eva was keeping it secret. Maybe she was hoping to get let off the charges.
The next day, the owner called and said Eva was fired.
What came next was even better.
He thanked me for telling him about her DWI, apologized for how I was fired, and offered me Eva’s position and salary.
He asked me to come in the next morning to meet with him and to cover Eva’s shift. I accepted.
That alone was sweetly satisfying revenge, but what happened next was the icing on the cake.
I got to work extra early, met with the owner and GM, and we all agreed to start fresh. Cool.
Here comes the best part.
It was still an hour before opening and I was in the back of the place when I heard the front door chime.
When I came out a few minutes later, Eva was there, tears flowing, begging the owner for her job back.
She obviously didn’t know I was there because when she saw me her whole body seized and her shocked expression was priceless.
Time to rub it in!
I walked right by her, staring her down with a grin, and went outside.
Eva came out a minute later and wouldn’t make eye contact.
As she walked away I said, “Good luck on the 23rd.” That was her court date.
Eva thought she could use her tenure to control others, but even that couldn’t get her out of the mess she had dug for herself.
Reddit is sure to get a kick out of this one.
This person got their job back, sure, but at what cost?
Maybe it’s not time to celebrate just yet.
The pay may be good, but the working environment leaves a lot to be desired.
This commenter muses about the state of workplace protections.
Some people spend so much time watching others that they forget who’s watching them.
The past always catches up to you eventually!
If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.