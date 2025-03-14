Two Sisters Wore Their Grandmother’s Rings On Their Wedding Days, But One’s Became A Symbol Of Heartache While The Other’s Held Precious Memories

Some things in life can be replaced, but the meaning behind them can’t.

Two sisters inherited rings from their late grandmother that they both chose to use as wedding rings.

But when one sister’s marriage went south, she began to hate the ring.

So when her sister refused to swap with her, it created an epic argument over ownership and sentimentality.

AITA for not switching rings with my sister? My (29f) grandmother passed when I was a teenager. Since my grandfather was already gone and my dad was an only child, everything went to him. Since most of the jewelry Grandma left behind was tacky/gaudy, my parents sold most of it, but they set aside two rings of equal value for me and my sister. We would get them when we got married or turned 30, whichever came first.

I got engaged when I was 22 and married at 24. My mom gave me the sapphire and diamond ring, which I wore for my wedding and lent to two friends for their weddings as their “something blue.” Another of my friends will be wearing it for her wedding in July. My sister (30f) got married last year and was divorced eight months later. She skipped Christmas (wasn’t ready to face everyone) but visited for New Year’s. She had also received a ring from Grandma, with diamonds and rubies.

Now, these rings are not heirlooms, exactly. Grandma never specified that she wanted us to have them, and when Mom gave us these rings, she said we could wear them or not, keep them or sell them, or even dump them in the ocean like the necklace in Titanic — she didn’t care. Neither my sister nor I were ever close to Grandma, who did not want grandchildren (and hated children, so even Dad has said he’s not sure why he was even born).

My sister saw me wearing the ring at New Year’s and asked if it was the ring from Grandma. I told her it was. She asked me to switch rings with her because hers reminded her of her failed marriage.

I like my ring better than hers, and it reminds me of my wedding day. It reminds two of my friends of their wedding days when they see me wear it. I’ve promised to lend it to another friend, and a few more have mentioned wanting to borrow it when they eventually marry.

I told her she could sell her ring if she didn’t want it, but I wasn’t giving her mine.

Mom thinks I should give my sister my ring because she’s having a tough time with her divorce. I feel bad that her marriage ended badly, but she can sell the ring if she doesn’t want it. I don’t think I should have to give up a ring that holds so many memories for me and my friends. AITA?

A ring may be just metal and stone, but the memories it holds are priceless.

She wasn’t about to trade years of love and laughter for someone else’s regret.

