Uber Customer Talked About The Sketchy Experience He Had With A Driver. – ‘This guy proceeds to complain the entire way.’

I genuinely don’t know the answer the question I’m about to ask and I don’t feel like looking it up, so I’m throwing it out to you, the readers!

Do Uber drivers have to go through background checks?

I ask because this story is pretty crazy, and it’s far from the only tale out there about an Uber ride gone wrong.

The man who posted the video on TikTok is named Sean and he talked to viewers about the disturbing experience he had on an Uber ride.

Sean said he got picked up late at night during a snowstorm and it wasn’t too long after he was in the vehicle that the driver started acting strange.

He said, “This guy proceeds to complain the entire way about not getting paid enough and asks me relentlessly, ‘How much did you pay for this ride?’”

The driver told Sean that Uber was taking much of the money that should’ve been his for the ride.

The driver then stopped the car a few blocks from where Sean was headed and told him that the ride was over.

The driver then told Sean he wanted to receive a five-star rating and he wanted the highest possible tip, AND THEN he’d take him the rest of the way.

Sean said, “At this point, I have no other choice. I need to get into my hotel and out of this guy’s car.”

Sean paid the driver and said, “Thankfully, he opened the trunk, because he could have easily just left with all of my stuff.”

Check out the video.

Sean posted a follow-up video and said that he got in touch with Uber and someone from the company apologized for what he had to go through.

Unfortunately, the company didn’t ban the driver Sean had to deal with and they didn’t give him a refund for the ride from Hell.

Instead, Sean was credited $5 Canadian on his account and they told him they’d never allow that man to drive him again.

Sean said, “This is not the same as taking action. It’s essentially like doing nothing at all.’”

