Unemployed Girlfriend Stops Cleaning The House To Focus On Playing A Virtual Cleaning Game, So Boyfriend Creates A Real Mess Before Leaving For A Work Trip

Relationships are hard enough, but when someone stops pulling their weight, resentment starts to build.

What would you do if your partner expected you to handle all the responsibilities at home while they did nothing all day?

Would you keep quiet and take care of everything yourself?

Or would you throw a fit to make yourself heard?

In the following story, one boyfriend finds himself in this very situation and decides to destroy the house as a payback to his girlfriend.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for purposely leaving a huge mess before I went on vacation? For some context, my girlfriend (24f) and I (27m) have been together for 5 years and living together for 3 of them. During COVID, not long after moving in together, my girlfriend was laid off from her job. She claims EI, so her income is on the lower side. I make 6 figures and am well-established in my career. I pay for the groceries and pay for the mortgage (the house is under my name). She covers utilities as she is at home most of the time and can’t afford to pay for much else.

They have an agreement that he works, and she cares for the home.

Right after she lost her job she applied to different places, but no one was hiring and then after 6 months she stopped applying. I love her and I don’t mind being the main provider, although it does bother me that I haven’t seen her even trying to apply for jobs. I have brought this up and she gets frustrated/angry and the conversation doesn’t last long, so I’ve stopped bring it up. We have had an unspoken agreement: she cooks and cleans because she is home all day and, other than utilities, doesn’t contribute anything else to the household.

Here’s where the problem starts.

This brings me to the main issue: in the last few months, she has stopped cleaning. She has simultaneously started playing a virtual cleaning game, which infuriates me. Last week I came home to her still in her clothes from the night before and laying in bed playing this game. I don’t think she had even left the bedroom. Our laundry is overflowing, there is a sink full of dishes, and the floors look disgusting. I lost it, I was supposed to be leaving for a 5 day work trip the next morning and had no clean clothes to pack. I screamed at her for being lazy.

He made the mess so much worse.

This where I may be wrong. Out of spite and partial pettiness, I dumped two of our houseplants out, I dumped out two of the trash cans and the bottles, and finally tore apart the laundry basket to find my work clothes. I was seeing red, and I told her if she wanted to play that ridiculous game instead of doing actual housework, then I’ll continue to make the house as disgusting as the virtual rooms she cleans. I took the clothes I thought I might need and went to stay at a friend’s house for the night and left for the trip in the morning.

When he got home, his mess was still there, and she was gone.

I came home yesterday to the house clean, EXCEPT for the mess I had made that night. She packed a few of her things and decided to stay at her parent’s house for the moment until “I realize what an ******* I am.” I’m not sure I even want to apologize or if I feel sorry. AITA?

Wow! It’s easy to see his point, but that reaction was outrageous.

Let’s see what advice the people over at Reddit have to offer.

As this person suggests, he could’ve gotten his own clothes together.

These are great thoughts.

Here’s someone else who suggests she may be depressed.

So true.

He needs to calm himself. Throwing a temper tantrum as an adult is never acceptable.

He needs to clean the mess up, apologize to his girlfriend, and then have a long talk with her about how they each feel.

