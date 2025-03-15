Waitress Said Customers Should Tip More If They Stay At Their Tables A Long Time After They Finish Eating

It’s one of the rudest things you can do in a restaurant…

I’m talking about staying at a restaurant table for a long time after you’ve paid your bill!

And, in case you were unclear about it, servers don’t like it!

A server named Toya posted a video on TikTok and explained why this really grinds her gears.

Toya said, “Please tip accordingly to the amount of time that you spend in a server’s table after you have paid your bill. If you need to sit for a little while afterward and chit-chat, I have no problems with that. But when you are taking up a person’s table, for three, four hours after you’re done, give that person some extra money.”

She added, “Leave an additional tip on that table because you have prevented that server from making more money.”

Toya continued, “I need people to sit at those tables so that I can take care of them, give them great service and they can tip me. One table came in at 8 o’clock, cashed out about 45 minutes later, and sat at my table until 12:30. That’s four-and-a-half hours that I did not get anybody else to sit at that table.”

She said it happened with another table the same night and explained, “Wonderful, sweet table. Came in at 9:30. Cashed out at around 10:30. Did not leave my table until 1:00 because you just met up. You hadn’t seen this person in forever, and y’all want to chitchat and talk.”

Toya added, “I appreciate what they left, because I gave them good service. But you need to be mindful of how much time you take at a server’s table when you’re not ordering anything, you’re not continuing to eat, you have cashed out and you are done.”

I think most people agree with her about this!

