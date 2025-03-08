Waitress Was Told To Come To Work Even Though She Had Bronchitis, But That All Changed When The Owner Heard Her Cough

Sometimes employees are forced to work when they’re not feeling well.

Depending on the type of work, that might be okay, but if they work in food service, they definitely shouldn’t be spreading germs!

In today’s story, a waitress with bronchitis goes to work, and it really doesn’t go well for her manager.

Let’s read all the details.

Manager gets himself in trouble It was during the financial crisis in 2009. I was newly graduated and couldn’t find a teaching job anywhere around me. So I got a paraprofessional job (teaching assistant but more working with kids rather than doing mindless tasks).

She switched jobs.

It didn’t pay enough so I became a waitress at a banquet hotel. I found myself working 7 days a week sometimes for months on end. I told the manager there were certain days i wanted off but he never complied. Multiple times i told him i needed rest and he didn’t listen.

She was forced to work while she was sick.

No surprise I developed bronchitis. I told him I had bronchitis and was told i shouldn’t be giving people food. I had a doctors note saying I shouldn’t work. He didn’t accept it and said I had to go in. So I did.

This was good timing for her, bad timing for her manager.

It just so happened the hotel manager and owner did a surprise observation that day. They heard my cough. I told them I had bronchitis. They asked why I was there.

She got to go home.

I told them the truth and the managers texts saying I still had to come in. The manager and I were pulled into an office. I was sent home and ordered not to come back for 2 weeks. My manager was written up for not following health standards.

The manager asked for a favor.

I quit 2 weeks later. My last day the manager asked me to come in the next day because they would be swamped. If he had asked a week before I would have said yes. The last day though? No. I never went back.

That manager didn’t care if everyone got sick. I’m glad she got to go home.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s another story about someone who went to work sick.

That manager was out of line.

The manager should’ve hired someone else.

Health is important.

Her bronchitis may or may not have been contagious.

You should never be forced to work when you’re sick.

Especially not when you handle people’s food.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.