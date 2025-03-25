Water Balloon Hit A College Student On Her Walk Home, But Instead Of Letting It Go, She Confronted The Parent About Her Child’s Rude Behavior

Unsolicited pranks seem to only be fun for the executor and almost never to the unsuspecting recipient.

After being splashed by a water balloon, one college student decided to stand up for her own boundaries, leading to a heated encounter with the parent.

AITA for confronting a mother who was encouraging her kid to throw a water balloon at me Yesterday, when I (21F) was coming home from college, I was with my friend, and we were discussing something.

Suddenly, I felt a splash beside me, and some water splashed on my pants. I looked up and saw a woman and a kid trying to hide from our view.

I was furious because it’s not even Holi yet, so why are they throwing water balloons at random strangers, especially those coming home from work or college? I knocked on their door. They didn’t answer at first, but I kept on knocking.

Then the mother appeared and asked me why I was knocking nonstop. I asked her why she was encouraging her kid to throw water balloons at strangers. She just said, “So what? It’s Holi.” I replied, “It’s not Holi yet, and what if we had important documents in our bags?” I kept arguing with her until she closed the door in my face.

My friend told me that I overreacted, but I don’t think I did. So, AITA?

The mother should have known what she was doing was wrong instead of making excuses.

It’s pretty common knowledge that almost no one wants objects thrown at them by strangers.

The mother’s lousy excuse doesn’t hold up for multiple reasons.

Some people might have found the water balloon to be harmless enough, but for this college student, it was the principle of the thing. Kids need to be taught respect one way or another.

