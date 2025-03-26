A Family Took In Their Aunt’s Dog They Thought It Was For Keeps, But When She Wanted It Back, They Had To Make A Tough Choice

Adopting a dog is pretty universally recognized as a noble act, but even if a dog has to have multiple families during their life, it’s not really ideal to pass them around.

That’s why, in this story, when the previous owner keeps trying to do take backs the new family says no.

Let’s see if she’s barking up the wrong tree…

AITA for refusing to give my aunt’s dog back So a year ago my aunt [F 61] decided that she wanted to sell her dog that she’d had for 5 years because it was “too much work” for her and her husband. Her and her husband are extremely wealthy with kids who have moved away from home. She doesn’t work, so had spent most of her time at home with the dog.

Some red flags already.

About a year before she had decided to sell her dog, our family had lost our beloved fur baby of 15 years due to illness and were completely heartbroken. So when we got the news she wanted to sell her dog we offered to take her in. We had spent time with her dog before and bonded really well so knew the transition would be easy for her.

Sounds like the most painless way to rehouse a dog, though.

She said if no one wants to buy her after a few days, she will give her to us for free. Well, we gladly accepted. She gave her to us with the intention of us having her forever and we thought that was that. We had her for 5 months, and it was amazing. We love her with every ounce of our body. She got spoiled rotten and it was just so good to have a dog again. During the 5 months, my aunt travelled to Europe and some other countries and was enjoying her luxurious life.

The aunt is living her best life, dog-free.

About 1 month after she returned from her travels she starts to hint to my mom on the phone that she wants the dog back. She eventually full-blown started asking for the dog back because she missed her. We initially refused and said no and told her it’s unfair but she eventually guilt tripped me and I agreed to give her back. She ended up taking her back, our family was absolutely devastated.

Yeah, somebody basically stole their family pet.

Well well well, not even a month later she tells us she’s moving to an apartment and that they don’t allow dogs so we can have her back. Now, remember these people are rich rich and if they truly loved the dog they could have found a place that accepted pets. We agreed but on the premise that she WAS NOT going to ask for the dog back, she agreed and she bought her back to us. Well we’ve had OUR dog for about 6 months nearly, have changed the ownership and chip info into our name and all.

Yep, that’s what you do when you adopt a dog.

Guess who calls last week, my aunt starting to hint that she’s lonely and wants the dog back. My mom gently refused and changed the subject. In the last 24 hours there has been an all-out argument between us and her, accusing us of TAKING HER dog, calling us manipulative, and just general nasty stuff. We have refused to give the dog back and she’s more or less saying she won’t forgive us and that will be the end of the relationship.

That’s not a cool ultimatum.

So AITA for refusing to her our beautiful dog back?

Let’s dig into the comments.

This person says, dog or aunt? I choose dog.

Someone else says, think of the dog! And keep it for sure.

Another user votes, that’s YOUR dog now, not the aunt’s.

Yet another poster insists, don’t give up the pup.

Another person says, this isn’t how ownership works.

This family should not give up with pup!

It’s their dog now.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.