A Family Member Jokingly Did Something That Set Off Her OCD, So She Got Upset About It And Lectured Him Until He Begrudgingly Apologized

AITA for telling a family member off for purposely triggering my OCD? Hello I am 23F and I had a disagreement with a family member 60M over an incident. I am living with them and overall we have a very good and supportive relationship, but something that happened today really upset me.

I was diagnosed with OCD as a child and have been in therapy/on medication for it since. It’s something I’ve spent a lot of time working on and I’m very proud of the progress I have made. My OCD is about contamination/germs.

My family has known about my diagnosis since I got it and I have spent a lot of time talking to him about it. I even bought a book about living with someone with OCD as I know it can be difficult. He has been a huge supporter of my recovery even though he doesn’t fully understand it. However, today as I was making coffee I saw that he came out of the bathroom without washing his hands.

I playfully gave him a hard time and encouraged him to wash his hands. He did and we both joked about it and it felt like it ended fine. Later, when I was making lunch he came out of the bathroom again without washing his hands. I could hear him approaching me and I asked if he washed his hands.

He laughed and said no before wiping his hands on the sides of my sweatshirt and pants. I was so shocked I ran out of the room to go change. After, I came back down and said that I thought it was a mean thing to do and that it was very upsetting and that not washing your hands after using the restroom is inconsiderate as well as an immature habit to have at his age.

He begrudgingly apologized, but acted like I was lecturing him for no reason. To be clear, I never raised my voice- I was definitely a bit stern but I felt it was necessary. While I don’t expect him to keep track of all my triggers I feel like that is something that would upset anyone- OCD or no OCD. Especially within hours of our first conversation about the importance of washing hands after using the restroom. Was I wrong for lecturing him about doing something he knew would be upsetting? AITA?

