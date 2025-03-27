Her Kids Refuse To Eat What She Makes For Dinner, So She Refuses To Make Them Something Else. Now They’re Whining To Their Dad To Make Them Something.

It’s so difficult to cook for picky eaters.

AITA For Telling my husband not to make extra food for our kids anymore? My husband (40M) and I (40F) have three kids (9F, 8M, 6F). Whenever I cook, the kids may or may not like it. If they don’t like it, that’s fine. They can go eat some fruit or something because I’m done. If they don’t want fruit or something, they’re not hungry.

Her husband cooks them a new meal.

When my husband cooks, sometimes, some of them don’t like it. It’s usually just the youngest one, in both my case and his case. If she doesn’t like it, he’ll make a whole other quick meal for her. That’s fine for him.

The kids learned to keep asking him for a new meal.

But it becomes an issue for me because I refuse to make something else besides what I cooked, then they would say, “But dad does it.” And my husband will come in and he would cook the complaining person something.

This woman asked him to stop.

I asked him yesterday if he could stop that because I don’t want them thinking they can ask him if I say no. He said, “It’s food,” and he kind of brushed me off. That started an argument that we decided we’d just postpone until today. AITA for wanting him to do this?

Looks like he’s raising some entitled kids.

