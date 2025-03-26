His Sister-In-Law Made A Joke About His Wife, So His Wife Got Upset. Now She Won’t Have Anything To Do With His Brother Or Sister-In-Law Until She Apologizes.

Family members often joke with each other, and sometimes those types of jokes unintentionally cross a line.

What would you do if your sister-in-law made a joke about your wife, and your wife got very upset about it?

That is what happened to the husband in this story, so he went out to lunch with his brother and sister-in-law to talk about it, but now his wife is upset that he went.

Let’s see why she’s so upset.

AITA for having a snack with my brother and SIL after she had made a thoughtless remark about my wife? My wife, our 1 year old son, and I were at my older brother’s home yesterday for dinner. I used to visit them often before I was married, but even now we try to visit each other once a month and are generally on cordial terms. During dinner my SIL made a remark about my wife’s bag that I had bought for our anniversary.

The remark must have been something positive.

My wife seemed happy about that and everything was going well. My SIL then compared it to my wallet, which is pretty old and worn (but I like it because my dad gave it to me 11 years ago when I left for college), and told my wife she should make me shop for myself too. I said I liked my wallet (I’ve heard comments about it and I just laugh it off).

The next comment wasn’t so nice.

She then said something that basically translates to “One person earns and another person spends” I felt uncomfortable about it but my wife looked totally angry. I tried to change the topic but my wife said she takes care of our son, maintains our house while I work, decorated our house from scratch (all true, and I routinely thank her for it). My SIL said it was a joke, but within a few minutes my wife just said she wasn’t feeling well and we went back.

She clearly got her feelings hurt.

During the drive back and when we came back home, she made it very clear that she won’t be keeping any contact with her until she gets a clear apology. Today, my brother called and suggested we grab a bite to eat. I said sure. The way he said it, it really seemed like it was just the two of us. My wife also had no issues with that.

It wasn’t just the two of them.

I thought my brother was going to discuss a way for us to meet or something so my SIL and my wife could patch things up. When I went there my SIL was there too. While we were eating they gave me her POV, that it was a light-hearted comment and my wife was blowing it out of proportion. I defended my wife too, and said she definitely feels it was out of line. When I came back home and my wife learned she was there too, she got really upset.

She is not going to let this go.

She said if my SIL wasn’t prepared to render an apology then I should’ve left, and that I betrayed her by having food with them. I don’t see it that way, I was really trying to fix everything in good faith. AITA?

This seems like it was obviously said as a joke and they are just overreacting.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit say about it.

He could have done more to stand up for his wife.

Good question.

This person says the husband just wants to brush it off because it is easier for him.

Here is someone who doesn’t see the joke.

This person says the ‘joke’ wasn’t funny at all.

Come on guys, it was a joke.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.