Owner’s Well-Behaved Dog Kept Barking At The Neighbor’s Kid, So They Came Up With Countless Solutions. The Problem? The Other Family Refused To Entertain Any Of The Suggestions.

Our furry friends are adorable to us, but they can be a menace to others.

Whether it’s your cat purring happily at home before digging up your neighbor’s garden, or a dog that loyally snoozes by your feet but chases the mailman off your property, it’s understandable that others might get a little frustrated by our pet’s behavior.

Especially if we, the owners, do nothing about it.

But the dog owner in this story – aware the their dog is bothering another family – has done everything they can think of to rectify the situation.

But the other family just won’t let it drop.

Read on to find out why the owner thinks the problem isn’t with their dog.

AITA for letting my dog bark at a kid? I have a large dog. She’s very friendly, but every time she sees just one certain kid in our building, she barks. Not aggressively, but her friendly excited bark. Nonetheless, it totally freaks out the kid, and his parents.

Read on to find out what is causing this dog to bark at the kid.

This only happens in the elevators. If I’m in the elevator, and the door open up to their floor and the kid is standing right there, my dog will bark. If I’m waiting outside of the elevator, and the kid is inside the elevator when the door open, my dog will bark. She barks just one or twice, not continuously. If my dog sees them away from elevators, she doesn’t bark. She doesn’t particularly care about the kid in that situation. The kid still freaks out though. This only happens with this one kid and literally no one else. I don’t know why exactly, but I have my suspicions. I think it’s because every time this kid sees my dog, he screams, flails his arms, and runs around. It’s exciting for a dog.

Let’s see how the dog owner tried to rectify the situation.

I’ve tried to talk with the kid’s parents to explain my suspicions when I ran into them without my dog. I suggested setting up a meeting between their kid and my dog away from the elevators because I think once my dog meets this kid properly, she’ll lose interest and stop barking (usually when she’s excited by something or someone, once she gets to have a good sniff she loses interest), or maybe the kid will be more okay with my dog. They, understandably, don’t want their kid near my dog. Which is fine. They yell at me that their kid’s reaction is natural and I need to stop trying to police their kid, leave them alone, and control my dog. The dad said he recommends “choking out my dog” to get her to stop barking. Obviously I refused.

So they tried to take other measures to improve things.

So now I’m doing my best to avoid them, but I still sometimes run into them, and they get upset and yell at me more. I’m currently trying to work out a schedule with them. I’ve tried sending messages asking them about when they most often use the elevators, so I can avoid those times, but they’re not responding. I’ve offered to only take my dog down during certain time periods, and I’m not getting any responses. I considered that I might have the wrong contact information, so I’ve reached out to the building staff so they can reach out to them on my behalf, but they haven’t gotten a response either.

Read on to find out how the parents’ lack of understanding has affected the owner’s life.

The current situation is: sometimes when I bring my dog down or up via the elevators, the kid is there and my dog barks one or twice at him. I have tried to resolve the issue as best I can. But now I’m just avoiding school pickup/dropoff times, but otherwise doing my own thing and if I happen to run into them and my dog barks, she barks. At this point, I don’t know what else I can do, so I’ve sort of given up. AITA for just letting my dog bark at this kid?

It’s one thing when a dog owner just lets their dog misbehave.

It’s another thing when the dog is behaving like an excited dog, the owner is doing everything they can to keep the peace, but no allowances are being made on the other side.

Sure, the kid might be scared, but the owner is doing their best.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this.

This mother agreed that it was the boy’s parents that were to blame.

And this Redditor suggested one, final solution.

However, one person thought that the dog owner should be considering the kid’s discomfort.

Sure, this little boy is scared of the dog – and if he has been raised in a pet-free household or, even more, his parents also have an aversion to dogs there is no way that he is going to learn.

If the dog owner were letting their dog bark without any regard for the kid, they would be the problem for sure.

But they are bending over backwards to try to accommodate the family when exercising their dog.

The least the parents could do is respond.

The dog owner is doing their best.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.