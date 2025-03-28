Passenger Booked The Quiet Car On A Train, But They Didn’t Think They’d Be Shushed For Asking Someone Else To Quiet Down

Loud noises on public transit? No thanks. Especially in the quiet car.

But this person met with a mother who didn’t appreciate his shushing. Instead, she made excuses for her child’s loud behavior, as if that changes the rules of the quiet car.

Let’s whisper quietly about how this went down.

AITAH for telling a parent they were in the quiet coach? I was on a London to Edinburgh train and for the most part, it was a peaceful journey. A mother got on at Newcastle with her child (around 8-10 years) who proceeded to scream as he was crashing his toy cars into each other.

If your noise cancelling headphones don’t cancel, it’s probably too noisy.

It was absolutely piercing through me and my noise cancelling headphones.

I could tell from the reaction of other passengers that they felt the same. I purposely booked the quiet coach because I just wanted some peace and quiet.

Quiet car should mean quiet.

The train was not busy, and there were plenty of seats in the 8 other coaches.

This is how the conversation went: Me: “Hi this is the quiet coach, it would be great if you could keep it down.” Mother: “He’s autistic.” Me: “Ok, I understand but this is the quiet coach.”

It seems that she’s losing this battle.

Mother then proceeded to ignore me and then scroll on her phone. A guy got up and told me to behave and that it’s a child. My response was I understand but it doesn’t make a difference if it’s an adult or a child, this is the quiet coach.

Leading the silent protest.

Eventually I moved to another coach because it was actually soul destroying listening to the child whilst the mother sat and played games on her phone. Another few people followed not long after.

AITA? Appreciate the mother claims her child has autism but I fail to see how that’s an excuse to inconvenience the whole quiet coach. I would be more understanding if the train was packed but it really wasn’t, so she could have easily moved elsewhere.

Why would someone sit in the quiet car just to be loud?

Let’s do a sound check on these comments from Reddit.

This person asks why didn’t the conductor deal with this conduct?

Another poster with autism says, we need quiet too.

This user says NTA because maybe some people with autism need quiet.

This person says neurodivergence isn’t an excuse.

Another poster says mom and rando passenger are at fault.

Strangers on a train sometimes just want peace and quiet.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.