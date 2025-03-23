When This Teenage Girl’s Dad Broke Up With His Ex, She Never Saw The Ex’s 6-Year-Old Daughter Again, And The Ex Wants To Change That

Break-ups are tough for kids.

This young woman got to know her dad’s girlfriend’s daughter, but when they broke up, that changed.

She is okay with that, but the ex and her daughter are not. Should she still hang out with the daughter as if they’re sisters?

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for telling my dad’s ex-girlfriend I don’t want to stay in her daughter’s life? My dad broke up with his now ex-girlfriend. The break-up was a month ago. They’d been together for 3 years. They lived together all of that time.

This young woman spent time at her dad’s every other week.

I (16F) see my dad every other weekend. I didn’t spend that much time with his ex or her 6-year-old daughter. His ex was also not the only ex my dad has lived with since I was born, so it was nothing big to me.

Her dad’s ex-girlfriend’s young daughter liked her.

But according to his ex, her daughter really liked me. She saw me as her sister, and she’s sad she never sees me now.

The ex asked her to remain friends with the 6-year-old.

She told me this on social media. We were never following each other before, but she followed me to ask if I’d stay in her daughter’s life. She asked me to be the sister her daughter thinks of me of.

She refused.

I told her I don’t want to, and I’m sorry if that makes her daughter sad. That was basically all I said.

The ex got annoyed.

It annoyed my dad’s ex. She asked me why I wasn’t open to the idea, and she said it only had to be every other weekend like she saw me before. She said it didn’t even have to be that often. She suggested once a month and some calls each week.

She stopped responding.

She just wanted her daughter to feel like I care about her. I didn’t reply. So she asked me if I could really do this to a little girl. AITA?

Here’s the thing – they aren’t sisters.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Here’s a straightforward comment from this person.

Not your problem, says this person.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s more simple advice.

And finally, another similar remark.

Trust me, she’ll get over it.

