Wife Was Watching A TV Show That Her Husband Finds Annoying, But When He Asked Her To Turn It Off, She Refused

Watching TV should be fun and comforting, but sometimes, it can cause tension in a household.

This woman loves watching The Nanny, but her husband finds Fran’s voice unbearable.

Now she’s wondering if it’s wrong to watch the show when her husband’s home.

Read the story below to decide.

AITA for watching “The Nanny” I (43F) love the show “The Nanny,” but my husband Brad (44M) doesn’t. He says Fran’s voice gives him a headache, which I understand. He has a condition where he’s sensitive to some sounds.

This woman decided to watch the show even though her husband was at home.

Usually, I watch it when he’s not at home so there’s no arguments. Today, I decided to watch it even though he was at home. He was in another room, and I began to watch.

He asked her to turn it down.

He comes out 10 minutes later, and asks me to turn it off or at least turn it down. I cannot hear well, so I usually have the volume at 45-60 so I can hear the TV.

She refused.

I said no, because he could just go into the other room. He said he could still hear it from there. I argued with him about it, but eventually, he decided to lock himself in the spare room. Now, he won’t let me in. AITA?

I’d be annoyed too! Maybe she could wear headphones while she watches it.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

Enjoying your favorite show is important, but so is respecting boundaries.

