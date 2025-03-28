Woman Agreed To Babysit Her Friend’s Toddler, But Her Boyfriend Is Upset Because She Didn’t Check With Him First

Being a stay-at-home parent can take its toll.

This woman shares that her partner is a stay-at-home dad to their child, but one day a week, she takes over the parenting duties.

She made a decision to babysit a friend’s child that day as well, and she didn’t expect her boyfriend to be so upset about it!

Read below for more details.

AITA for agreeing to babysit for my friend without asking my partner first? I have a friend (21F). She is a single mom to a 1.5-year-old toddler. She’s started taking night classes to get her degree this semester. She has classes on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

This woman’s friend needed a babysitter on Fridays.

Originally, her mom had agreed to watch her child while she was in class, but her mom’s work schedule changed, and she can no longer watch her on Fridays.

I work as a nurse with fluctuating hours, but I am always off on Fridays. My friend mentioned her situation to me a few weeks ago. I quickly told her I would gladly watch him for a few hours while she was in class.

Her partner does the childcare for their baby except for Fridays.

My boyfriend, Nick, is a stay-at-home dad to our 1-year-old. On Fridays, I take over the majority of the childcare. I watch our son for the most part by myself while Nick plays video games or does some shopping. It’s essentially his “off day.”

He got upset that she agreed to babysit.

I told Nick I had agreed to watch my friend’s baby on Friday. I didn’t think it was a big deal since I’m already doing the childcare on Fridays, and I don’t expect my partner to help out. But he was upset that I agreed to this.

He said they should’ve discussed it first.

He said I should have discussed it with him beforehand. I told him it didn’t matter because I’d be watching the kids by myself.

Friday went smoothly.

This week was the first week I had both kids. It wasn’t too bad at all. My friend’s toddler was only there for three hours. Nick was in his gaming room the entire time.

Until her friend came to pick up her toddler.

When my friend came to pick up her baby, he was very standoffish with her. He was throwing shots like, “I’m glad you came so early!” After they left, I told him he didn’t need to be rude to her. I watched the kids without his help, so he shouldn’t be acting this way. He’s still being distant about the whole thing.

It would’ve been nice for her to run the situation by her boyfriend before agreeing to babysit, but ultimately, it doesn’t seem like a big deal since she’s the one watching the kids.

It’s not cool to leave your boyfriend out of your decision.

