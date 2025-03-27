Woman And Her Husband Never Got A Wedding Gift From A Couple They Were Friends With, So She Plans To Do The Same For The Couple’s Wedding

When it comes to weddings, gifts are almost always expected.

This woman never got a wedding gift from a friend and his partner.

Now that they are getting married, she doesn’t want to buy them a gift.

Her husband thinks they should get a gift.

What should they do? Let’s read the story to decide.

AITA for refusing to get our friends a wedding gift I (27F) am refusing to buy our friends a wedding gift for their upcoming wedding next month. My husband (29M) and I got married in October of last year. The groom in the upcoming wedding was a groomsman in our wedding. My husband is now a groomsman in his wedding.

They have been friends for a long time.

They have been friends for 7 years. They have a very low maintenance friendship. They speak semi-often and see each other a couple times a year. The bride and I are friendly, but we never got super close.

The friend and his partner didn’t give them a wedding gift.

They didn’t get us a wedding gift. So now, I don’t want to get them a gift for their upcoming wedding. My husband thinks we should be the bigger people and still get them a gift because they probably “forgot” to get us one.

She plans to do the same at the friend’s wedding.

I refused. I believe you should do to others as they do to you. Match energy, as the kids say these days. AITA?

