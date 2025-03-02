Woman Asks Her Boyfriend To Board His Dog While She’s Recovering From Surgery, But He Thinks It Would Be Better If She Stayed At A Hotel By Herself

It’s true that some pet lovers can get way too attached to their pets, so attached that they prioritize their pets more than anything else, including more than other people.

This woman is frustrated with her boyfriend because he prioritizes his dog more than her, even when she’s going to be recovering from surgery. Yet, she’s wondering if she’s overreacting.

Check out the full story.

AITAH for asking my fiancé to board our dog while I’m recovering from surgery? I need to start off by saying that I LOVE dogs. I’ve always had dogs and to me, dogs are family. They are, and deserve, everything. That being said, I am starting to feel frustrated at my fiancé’s dedication to our dogs needs compared to mine.

They both have their own dogs…

As a bit of background, my fiancé has a very reactive pit bull. She is so loving and sweet to her people, but she’s a handful. Super high energy, and trying to train her reactivity is nonstop. But I really love her and she’s part of the family. When my fiancé and I decided to move in together, I made the decision to have my dog (a husky) go live with my parents.

She Had to send her dog away…

My dog is extremely timid and that personality with a reactive pit bull would never work, especially sharing a home. It would be way to stressful for both of them. It was a really hard choice, but I knew it was for the best. And my parents adore her. I’m so grateful to them for taking her, and while I miss her terribly (she’s half-way across the country now), it was the best choice for her wellbeing.

This is where it gets really bad!

But since moving in, I’ve realized how much of a priority my fiancé’s dog is. Again, not an issue, and I love the way he cares for her, but my needs are often pushed aside for her. EVERYTHING revolves are her and how’s she’s feeling. If she’s extra clingy that day, we don’t go anywhere (even if we had plans). It’s only slightly bothered me until recently, when he told me to get a hotel after a surgery that I am having in a few weeks to recover because “it would be too much to take care of me and the dog.”

She fiancé didn’t like her suggestion.

I’m having a pretty invasive surgery, and will need to be pretty low key for a few days. I was nervous about this, because the pittie always jumps on me whenever I enter a room plays pretty aggressively. I asked my fiancé if we should board her for the first few days, just to have things a bit calmer. He travels a lot for work and boards her when he does, so she’s very used to boarding. He was immediately shocked that I would ask that, saying that he would never board her unnecessarily.

He had a different suggestion.

However, he has done so in the past when he has had a big work event or needs to focus on something, even when he’s in town. His reasoning this time is that he will be boarding her a few days before my surgery for a work trip, and then again a week later for another work trip, so he won’t have much time with her.

He said that he wants her to be home as much as possible, and instead suggested that I get a hotel room to recover.

She’s questioning her choices…

I know that his dog is his first priority, but the fact that he would prefer that I recover in a hotel is really bothering me.

Maybe I’m just being selfish and jealous of the dog, but at some point I would love to be the priority. Or have my needs somewhat considered. AMITA for feeling this way, and for asking that he board the dog? Or am I just being jealous of a dog?

GEEZ!

How can he choose his dog over his girlfriend especially when she needs him the most?

Let’s find out what the Reddit community thinks about this one.

This user finds it absurd that she is still with this man!

This user has a very important question for her!

This user thinks the boyfriend is just being selfish so he doesn’t have to take care of her.

This user is surprised the boyfriend thinks like that.

This user thinks the boyfriend is insane for bringing it up!

He cares a little too much about his dog.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.