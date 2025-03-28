Woman Didn’t Want To Go On A Long And Expensive Trip For Her Friend’s Bachelorette Party, So The Group Started Guilt-Tripping Her

Bachelorette parties should be something fun for all of the people involved, but it’s not fun when you’re only going because your friends make you feel like you have to go.

This woman‘s friends wanted to go on a long trip for another friend’s bachelorette.

She doesn’t want to go, but should she go anyway?

Read below for all the details.

AITA: Am I obligated to go on a trip for a bachelorette party? A friend from my friend group is getting married soon. Her bachelorette party is being organized by her maid-of-honor. There are several options: a) A multi-day trip to a European city. b) Joining later for a shorter time. c) A relaxed alternative in a nearby city.

This woman didn’t pick the expensive option.

I think a multi-day trip for a bachelorette party is a bit much. It’s expensive and time-consuming, and it has to work for everyone. Another friend and I voted for the more relaxed option.

The friends started guilt-tripping her.

However, someone else in the group said it would be “sad” if we didn’t go because the bachelorette party is a special event. And she said we “have to be there” for the bride.

She’s unsure if she did the right thing.

I understand that it’s her special moment, but is it really fair to expect everyone to spend time and money on a trip? Shouldn’t friendship be based on willingness rather than peer pressure? Am I the jerk for not wanting to go?

A trip might be fun, but it shouldn’t be required.

Expensive multi-day trip just for a bachelorette party? No, thanks!

