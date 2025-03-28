Woman Discovered A New Early Morning Routine, And Wants Her Boyfriend To Experience It Too… But He’s Not A Morning Person.

As someone who has struggled with insomnia my entire life, my sleep tends to come at odd hours.

To say I’m not a morning person is a severe understatement. I don’t even see a lot of mornings; my body just doesn’t work like that.

So if I found myself in a situation like the man in this story, I’d be newly single real quick.

Let’s see what’s up:

AITAH for refusing to wake up at 5 AM just to “experience the morning” with my girlfriend? My girlfriend (26F) has recently gotten really into the idea of “slow mornings.” She read some article about how waking up early, sipping tea, journaling, and watching the sunrise is supposed to be this life-changing experience. Cool, great for her. The problem? She wants me (28M) to do it with her.

And this is where worlds collide.

I am not a morning person. I get up at a reasonable time for work, I’m productive, and I don’t feel like my life is lacking just because I don’t wake up at the crack of dawn to stare at the sky. But she keeps saying it would be “so much better” if we did it together—like it’s some kind of couple’s bonding ritual.

They just can’t sync up.

I told her she’s free to enjoy her peaceful mornings, but I’m going to enjoy my peaceful sleep. She says I’m being dismissive and that I “don’t want to make memories” with her. But why does this have to be a shared activity? We do plenty of things together when I’m actually awake

And it’s turned into a fight about way more than an alarm clock:

Now she’s acting like I’m lazy or unwilling to “better myself” just because I don’t want to sit in silence with a cup of tea while the world is still asleep. AITAH for refusing to sacrifice my sleep for this? Or is this just an unnecessary expectation?

Not everyone is a morning person, but maybe he could offer to get up early just once to humor her.

Let’s see what the comments had to say on Reddit.

Some people knew this situation ALL too well:

You do you, and I’ll do me.

Maybe try it?

You’re stealing one part of the day from another, aren’t you?



If you love someone, please, let them sleep.

