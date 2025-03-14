Woman Doesn’t Want To Go To A Family Function Because Of Her Sister-In-Law’s New Boyfriend, But She’s Wondering If She Should Go With Her Husband Anyway

Family functions aren’t always fun, especially when there are weird family dynamics.

In today’s story, one woman is dating her ex-brother-in-law, and that’s creating a lot of tension in the family.

The woman’s sister-in-law is so stressed out by the relationship that she doesn’t want to go to a family function.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA Not Going to Family Function b/c of SIL’s Boyfriend My sister in law recently started dating my other sister in law’s ex husband (aka her ex brother in law). My husband’s family are planning a trip and SIL and her boyfriend will be going. I don’t’ want to go, because I feel like the relationship is weird and not okay.

Her husband still wants to go.

The SIL who’s ex husband is now dating the sister, won’t be going for obvious reasons. The relationship makes my husband uncomfortable as well, but he wants to go because it’s still his family. AITA for staying home and making my husband go by himself?

This is a weird situation. I wouldn’t want to go either.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks she should only go if her husband really wants her to go.

Another person feels bad for the sister-in-law who isn’t going.

If they stay home or go, they are basically taking sides either way.

This is a good suggestion.

This family sounds like too much drama.

That really wears on some people.

