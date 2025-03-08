Woman Helped Friends Financially for Years, But Now She’s Broke and Refuses Charity Because She’d Rather Go Hungry

Sally had it all—until she didn’t.

AITA for telling my friend to go to a food bank? I have a friend, let’s call her Sally, who has been going through some tough times. Sally split from her boyfriend last year when she caught him cheating. They had been together for over two decades, and he was very wealthy. Sally was a home maker while they were together, and when they split she was left with literally nothing. Since the split she has been relying on the kindness of friends to get by. She has mostly been staying with 1 friend in particular, but lots of her friends have been pitching in to help meet her needs.

Currently she is attempting to support herself by trying to find work as a freelance artist, which she refers to as “hustling.” Most of the money she makes immediately goes back into art supplies. I live in a different state from her currently, and am barely scraping by myself, with a child to care for, so I have not been able to help her financially. Instead, I just try to be a sympathetic ear for her to vent to, and I’ve let her know that I don’t mind her venting to me. It is also important to note, that when she was with her ex, they would often help their friends make ends meet financially. She has helped me and my family more than once.

Yesterday we were talking on the phone, and she mentioned that she couldn’t afford food. She said that for the past few days, she’s barely eaten anything, and she doesn’t want to ask the friend she is staying with for food, because she feels like that friend is already doing too much. I mentioned that she should try looking into some local food banks in her area, and she became extremely offended. She said, “you know, you’d just think that with all the people I’ve helped over the years that I wouldn’t have to turn to that. It’s embarrassing!” I told her that I wish I could help her myself, but that I only have $100 until next payday, and I have to put my child first. I offered to help her by doing some Google-ing for her about her options, but she insisted that taking food from a charity was embarrassing and unacceptable.

I reminded her that everyone goes through difficult times, and it’s not embarrassing to ask for help. I asked her if she looked down on her friends who had needed help over the years, and she said that she didn’t, but that she just wasn’t used to being the person in need. She then ended the call, saying she needed to get back to work. And I get the feeling that I offended her. So reddit, AITA?

