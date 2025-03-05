Woman Keeps A Queen Size Mattress Propped Up Against The Wall In Her Living Room, But Her Roommate Wants Her To Move The Mattress Somewhere Else

It seems kind of weird to keep a mattress in a living room.

I could understand it if someone were moving or remodeling but not as a long term solution.

In today’s story, one woman seems to think there’s nothing wrong with having a mattress in the living room.

Her roommate disagrees.

Let’s hear both sides of the story.

AITA for asking my roommate to move her extra mattress out of the living room? My roommate refuses to move this mattress she has in the living room. For reference, I recently moved in and she had already furnished the living room with two comfy chairs and was storing a mattress there as well. A Queen size so it took up a lot of space for no good reason (nobody’s ever used it while I’ve been living here, including her). I don’t know what else to say to get her to move it into her bedroom instead.

The space could look a lot better if she moved the mattress.

It’s an eyesore and everyone I’ve invited over has made a comment about how bizarre it is that there’s a mattress in the living room.

Right now it’s up against the wall and taking up space where we could be hanging decor (including a giant mirror that my roommate has acquired but is also just sitting in the living room as storage).

She explains why she wants the mattress moved and why the roommate shoots down all of her ideas.

MY ARGUMENT: It’s not something in use (nor could it be, our living room is too small for a literal queen size bed in the floor). She could move it up to her room, propping it up against a wall (which she had room for, her room is probably bigger than the living room and has nothing on the walls), or sticking it under her own mattress that she sleeps on, which is also a queen. When I proposed these alternatives to her she said 1) if added to her own mattress she wouldn’t be able to get into bed bc it’d be too high (I offered to drive her to Target to get a storage ottoman stepping stool like the one I use to get into my bed, a loft 55” off the floor). 2) What if the double mattress isn’t comfortable. 3) She’s saving both mattresses for her future house, where she’ll use them both separately. And 4) it would look ugly up against her wall in her room, where she spends most of her time.

The roommate argues the mattress could be used as a place to sit.

HER ARGUMENT: Keep the mattress in the living room and make it pretty so guests can use it for sitting. (which for me makes no sense since I have a couch in my Amazon cart and she seemed very excited at the prospect of getting something like that) She probably thinks that bc she’s mostly in her room that the mattress doesn’t bother HER…but it’s in the communal living space that any guests see as soon as they enter the house. I use the room when I have friends over. And we’re splitting the rent so I’m sure she thinks as we’re splitting the space she should be allowed to put the mattress wherever she wants. But I personally know no one who would opt to sit in a floor mattress over a couch. How do I convince her to keep the mattress in her room? AITA for asking her to move it in the first place?

The roommate is being ridiculous.

I’d find another place to live if she’s this unreasonable.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Living rooms are not for storage.

This person suggests taking action.

Here’s another vote for the living room not being a place for storage.

LOL. This is funny, but it just might work!

It’s in the way.

Her roommate is being unreasonable.

It’s time to. make her see that.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.