Woman Planned To Go Shopping With Her Cousin On Friday, But When Her Cousin Wanted To Go On Saturday Instead, She Told Her She Had Other Plans

Making plans and not keeping them says a lot about someone.

This woman and her cousin made plans to go shopping on a specific day, but then her cousin changed her mind about what day she wanted to go shopping.

That was a big problem.

AITA for refusing to go shopping on Saturday since 1) I have plans and 2) the original plan was for Friday I’m living with my cousin’s family right now. My cousin suggested going shopping. We agreed that Friday evening would work best.

The day came and passed. No one even mentioned the shopping trip, and nobody rescheduled, so I just assumed that it didn’t work out. She drives, so it’s not like she is dependent on me to go anywhere.

When she asked again this Saturday morning, I said I wouldn’t come. She asked about 2 minutes before she left. Additionally, I have a college visit on Monday. It will be an overnight trip, so I have to pack, and I have to finish all the undone work before leaving on Sunday.

She got mad at me. She said that I had agreed to come. I told her I have plans and the original plan was for Friday. But I wondered if I should have gone anyways because I do feel bad.

Another thing is that we go grocery shopping every weekend. She was planning on us going to Costco after the mall, without telling me, so me refusing to go shopping is the same as not going grocery shopping. My cousin’s family consider grocery shopping pretty seriously, so me not coming would sound equally bad as me not doing my chore. This was never my responsibility but I like helping out whenever I can.

For the record, I had almost canceled on a plan before this, but I changed my mind. Ever since, she has been holding a grudge that I would cancel any plan we make together. This was the one and only time I did something like this.

A plan is a plan. Just stick to it and save yourself trouble.

