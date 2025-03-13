Woman Refused To Switch Presentation Dates With Her Boyfriend So He Can Attend A Wedding, So Now He’s Mad At Her

Completing your college requirements can be stressful.

AITA for not exchanging presentation dates with my boyfriend after he asked me to? My boyfriend (21M) and I (21F) are in our final semester of college, and the dates for a very important seminar presentation have just been posted. The dates have been assigned randomly, and I, by luck, got assigned on the last date.

My boyfriend’s date falls exactly a week before mine. This is where the problem begins. He has to attend a wedding the week of his presentation. He would likely miss it, if he cannot exchange it with anyone else.

He asked me if I would be willing to exchange with him. But I told him no. I am a very nervous public speaker. I was very relieved that I got extra time to prepare.

And in the week of his date, I have other deadlines coming up, so I would be extra stressed over all that. I suggested to him that he can try with the other person having my same date or try with some people assigned on the week before him.

Generally, people are more okay with postponing than preponing. But, the week before, we have our internal exam and project review, so he is not willing to do that.

He thinks I am the jerk for not doing something so simple. He said I’m not helping him out in his time of need. I could do it, but I was just for once looking forward to present with less stress because I am feeling very burnt out. So, AITA?

If she loves him and cares about him, and if he’s really going to miss the presentation with the wedding, it would be nice to switch with him. That said, she doesn’t have to.

She has every right to say no.

