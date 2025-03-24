Woman Reveals How She Plans To Name Her Future Children, But Her Mom Flies Off The Handle At A Lack Of Family Representation

Are you named after anyone?

This family conversation heated up when a woman revealed her plans for naming her future children.

AITAH for saying I’m not gonna name my kids after my parents It started off as a joke, just family having laughs and talking about the future and the topic of kids came up. We were joking with my mom about how our uncle named all his kids after my dad. All the women my dad has ever married literally and we were like he would have named his baby Zara if it wasn’t for the fact that it’s a boy.

But the laughter quickly turned to a more serious discussion.

My mom said it’s just out of respect, and I was like well I’m not naming my kids after anyone. They will have their own names that have no relation to anyone.

But Mom didn’t exactly love this announcement.

She said even me your mother? And I said well you already have one namesake why do you what more than one? You already have a niece that bears the same name as you. She got upset and said is that what I should tell my mother? Like what, am I supposed to tell her a lie that of course I will name my future child after you? Like no the sooner she knows the better.

And I even said if my future husband insist on naming his child after his parents we are going to have an issue, especially if it’s a name I don’t like.

The woman made her feelings crystal clear, but her mom didn’t leave it there.

It’s so funny because I’m not even married or even pregnant and my mom is already getting upset over this. Now she is telling my sister about it making it look like I betrayed her. Like gosh it’s just a name. If she is lucky my older sister will name her daughter after her then she will have two nieces with her name.

The daughter also had a more emotional reason for not wanting to honor her mom’s name.

And another reason why I don’t want to name my future kid after her is because if she passes away I am gonna be left with remembering her every single time I call my daughter’s name. I don’t want to look at my child each day and think you are the namesake of my deceased mother. Like I don’t want to forget my mom but I also don’t want to have something that will constantly remind me of her as well. Like I want the memories to be there but not every single time.

