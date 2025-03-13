Woman Told Her Friends The Inappropriate Things Her Male Friend Said To Her, So Now He Blames Her For Ruining His Social Life

Alcohol is no excuse to talk to women inappropriately.

This woman explains that an old friend asked her inappropriate questions during a party.

So she told her friends about it, and they told their friends.

She’s wondering if she messed up.

Read below for the details of the story.

AITA for telling my friends what my ex-friend said to me and basically ruining his social life? I (19F) am currently in university. I happened to enroll together with an old friend (20M) into the same university. We’ve been “friends” since the 1st grade. We look and behave differently.

This woman’s old friend said he liked her.

He had told me that he liked me before. That was when we were 17. I flat out refused him, but we still stayed in contact.

They went to a party together.

Now onto the problem. We’ve attended a party together, like we usually do. We live on the same street, and it’s a lot safer for me to go with a man than alone.

But he was disrespectful.

It all went well until he decided to ask me if he could drink his beer from my chest. I obviously said no. He then asked me if he could touch them. And I said no again, and left the party.

She told her friends about it.

The next day, my friends asked me why I left the party. I’ve told them what happend. Well, the problem is, today, he came up to me. He told me that my friends told other people what he said.

His social life was ruined.

And now, his social life is ruined because people see him as a weirdo. I said sorry, and I rushed off. I’ve been thinking if I did mess up by telling my friends. So, AITA?

He messed up by being a weirdo!

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

Respect begets respect.

