Woman Took A Special Training Session To Get Better At Her Job, But Now She’s in Trouble For Leaving The Training To Use The Bathroom

Alright, just a heads up, this story is gonna be about pooping.

But it’s no laughing matter.

Your digestive system, like any other part of your body, can malfunction, and when it does, it puts you in awkward situations, like this one in this story.

Does having certain medical conditions mean you shouldn’t try to better yourself at work?

Let’s read the story.

AITA for leaving training to use the bathroom multiple times? 4 months ago I signed up to do a work training. It is something I am very interested in learning more about for my career development and also I find it interesting. It was a free 2 full days, in person training. It was only lectures, but it wasn’t available online.

So, here’s where the condition comes in:

I have IBS-D. It’s a result of a chronic condition I have. I usually have it under control with diet and meds when needed, where it doesn’t interfere with my life much. But recently I’ve been having a bad flare up. I’m trying to figure out what the trigger is, but when I think I’ve found it, it turns out it isn’t, and meds aren’t helping.

IBS-D stands for Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Diarrhea, and it’s just as not fun as it sounds.

I really wanted to do this training and I had already signed up for it. I woke up early to take Imodium, had some on me at the training, I was so careful about what I ate, but a few times (probably 2-3 times per day). I knew it was a possibility so I sat in the back next to the door so I could quietly slip out as needed. A trip to the bathroom took 5-10 minutes.

But they DID manage to get trained well.

I did the training, I learned a ton, and I’m happy I did it. But a couple days after, the administrator who helped run it came to me and said I was rude and ungrateful to sign up and attend and “constantly leave to do whatever”. She told me I wasted a spot of someone who wanted it more. She went on and on and I didn’t have a chance to explain myself before she left

Here comes the real problem:

I talked about this to my husband and a couple others and they said yes, it was rude and that the lecturer probably felt disrespected. I get that, but I did my best to prevent issues and they didn’t work. And when I knew it wouldn’t work, I sat in the back by the door so I could quietly slip out. I signed up when I had everything under control, and I left because I truly couldn’t wait.

So now what do we do?

I’m great at my job. I know it and people thank me a lot. I wanted to do this training to have better knowledge to do my job even better. It interests me, I love the topic. But I didn’t know I would have a flareup. And it’s the worst one I’ve had. AITA for leaving an in person work training to use the bathroom multiple times?

It sounds like there was literally nothing she could’ve done differently. If she had explained the situation to the instructor, maybe she would’ve understood.

