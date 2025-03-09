Woman Tried To Steal A Family’s Table At A Diner Because Only Their 2-Year-Old Was Still Eating, But They Didn’t Let Her

Some people don’t realize (or don’t care) that they’re making everyone else’s day more stressful over petty things.

In this case, a woman tried to steal a family’s table at a small diner while they were still using it.

But they didn’t let her!

Let’s see what happened.

woman tries to steal our table at restaurant while we’re eating My husband, myself and our almost 2 year old were eating breakfast at a very small mom and pop diner that had 8 tables and two waitresses. My husband and I were done eating and had paid the bill. My little toddler was of course taking her sweet time and still eating and we were contentedly sipping our coffees.

That sounds lovely, but someone was about to try to ruin it.

A rush of people started coming in the door and their wait times gradually increasing with each new table added to the waitlist. People waited outside on this day and the waitresses offered them cups of coffee while they waited. A woman entered and said “I’ll sit here” and gestured to our table.

Uh-oh. Trouble incoming.

The waitress said: “ There are other people ahead of you.” The woman argued back: “What people? Where are they?!” And the waitress said: “They might be walking outside. Can I offer you a cup of coffee to take outside?”

The waitress tried, but she was relentless.

The entitled woman responded: “You can put the cup of coffee at this table (again gesturing to our table that we are still occupying). This continued on before finally, the woman agreed to be added to the waitlist. It was so annoying. I felt bad for the busy waitress to have to deal with her on top of trying to do the rest of her job.

She didn’t want to wait for the toddler to finish eating, but she had to!

Let’s see how Reddit feels about this.

A reader shares a similar experience.

That’s not right.

Yup.

Another reader chimes in.

Someone shares the frustration.

Children are people too!

Wait until they’re done, lady.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.