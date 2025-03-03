Woman’s Car Was Damaged By A Cousin’s Friend, So She Gave The Friend An Ultimatum In Front Of Strangers

Dealing with the damage of a driving accident can be a nightmare, but you’d think it might be easier if you know the person who damaged your car.

AITA for threatening to sue my cousin’s in front of people who were strangers to me? I (29F) was at my grandmother’s house last Friday. A friend (27F) of my cousin (27M) reversed into my car. I caught part of it on my phone camera. It showed her pulling away after hitting my car.

This woman contacted the driver who damaged her car.

I took photos of the damage. Then I messaged the cousin’s friend so we can discuss how she was going to pay for the repair. She decided to add me to a group WhatsApp call instead of replying privately.

They discussed it during a group call.

In the group call, I called her out using her name. I stated the color/make/model of her car. I even included her license plate. I also mentioned I had video proof.

She gave the driver two options to settle.

She asked what I expected from her. I gave her two options. One was to meet up the next day, Saturday, and exchange insurance. Second was for her to pay $2,500 in cash.

The driver refused both.

She expressed concern over using insurance due to rate hikes. She also said she didn’t have the cash. I then offered to let her put a credit card on file at the shop. I said I would have them cap the charges on her card at $2,500. She didn’t like that either.

So she gave the driver an ultimatum.

I told her she had till Thursday (today) at 6pm to notify me of what she wanted to do. If I hadn’t heard from her by that point, I would file a police report and I would pursue a small claims suit.

The driver has some invalid accusations.

She countered by saying the damage was from a previous incident. She was referring to the work order where I had gotten the $2,500 number from. But I reminded her I had proof from the shop. It was completed 3 years ago, and I have time stamped photos from last Friday of both cars undamaged.

The whole confrontation was embarrassing for the driver.

My cousin is upset about how I handled the situation. He said I embarrassed his friend because I confronted her in front of her friends, who are strangers to me. He said that I should have offered a payment plan. Anyway, AITA for threatening to sue her in front of people who were strangers to me?

OP didn’t confront her in front of friends. It was a private message. The cousin’s friend is the one who insisted on discussing it via a group call. Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

