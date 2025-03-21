Woman’s Dad Is Getting Remarried, But When She Found Out Who He Was Marrying, She Decided Not To Go To The Wedding

It can be hard for children to see their parents remarry, but that’s not the problem in today’s story.

This woman is perfectly fine with her dad remarrying. The problem is who he is marrying. She’s so upset by it that she doesn’t even want to go to the wedding.

Let’s read all the details to find out why she’s so upset about the wedding plans.

WIBTA if I (23F) didn’t attend my father’s wedding? For context I grew up in a small-ish town with a neighboring family that was always extremely nice. They had a daughter my age so we became good friends and did everything together. We would go to each other’s houses, sat next to each other in class, talked about relationship drama, etc.

Her friend has big news.

Fast forward to last year when I decided to leave to a different city for a good job and we kinda lost contact a bit. Now last week I heard the news that she and my dad had been dating and sure enough a few days later I got an invitation from my dad to attend their wedding.

She isn’t upset that her dad is getting married.

I’m not upset that he would remarry. My mom died a long time ago so I understand that part. But him marrying someone my age and my best friend of all people feels gross to me. Would i be the jerk if I didn’t show up?

That would feel gross to me too.

It’s like, did they just wait for her to leave and then start dating or had they been secretly dating while she was living at home and didn’t want her to know?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person wouldn’t go to the wedding either.

They obviously knew she’d be surprised about their relationship.

They should’ve told her before sending out the invites.

It really is creepy.

They probably already know she doesn’t want to go to the wedding.

And honestly, who would?

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.