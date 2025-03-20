Woman’s Friend Claimed She Wasn’t Hungry, But Then The Friend Started Eating Food Off Of Her Plate Without Even Asking

Sharing food when you’re starving isn’t always the ideal thing.

My friend got mad at me for not paying for her food… after she said she “wasn’t hungry” So my friend (18F) and I (18F) were out shopping the other day. I told her I was starving and wanted to grab some food. I literally asked her if she wanted anything She was like, “No, I’m not hungry.” So I just ordered for myself.

We sat down and my food came. Suddenly, she said, “OMG, that looks so good!” She started taking fries off my plate. I kind of laughed it off at first and let her have one.

But then, she just kept taking more. She was straight up eating half my fries. She was sipping my drink. She even took a bite of my sandwich without asking.

So, I was like, “Darn, are you sure you weren’t hungry?” And she goes, “Well, I just didn’t want to pay for anything. But I figured you wouldn’t care.” Hello?!

I told her, “No! if you wanted food, you should’ve just ordered your own.” And she got annoyed. She said, “Wow, okay it’s not that serious.” She started acting weird.

I was thinking, “Girl, you had every chance to order something yourself. And now you’re mad at me?” Anyway, she’s been acting passive aggressive since then. I don’t know if I should even care. Was I actually being rude or is she just entitled? AITA?

Her friend was very rude. If she wanted to share, she should’ve suggested that instead of basically stealing food.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Hungry? Order your own food, then.

