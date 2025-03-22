Woman’s Mother Expects Her To Do Her Older Brother’s Laundry For Him, But She Thinks He Should Do His Own Laundry

Laundry is a never-ending chore, but someone has to do it.

This woman shares that her mom always does her older brother’s laundry.

The mom is unable to do laundry at the moment since she’s in the hospital, and now the mom and daughter disagree about who should pick up the slack.

Check out the full story below.

AITA for not doing my brother’s laundry? I am 23 years old. I live with my mother and my 33-year-old brother. I do my own laundry, and my mom does hers and my brother’s.

This woman’s mom was hospitalized.

My mom has been in the hospital for the past week. It was due to recent medical issues. So she hasn’t been home to do my older brother’s laundry.

Her mom gave her instructions on how to do her brother’s laundry.

I visited her at the hospital earlier today, and she gave me a list of very specific instructions to follow. It was for doing my brother’s laundry. I was a little caught off guard because why would she be giving me that information instead of my brother?

She doesn’t want to do it.

It seems to me that she expects me to do my brother’s laundry for him because she isn’t able to. She doesn’t expect my brother to do it himself. Am I the jerk if I don’t do his laundry? He is an adult man. Why is his younger sister expected to do it for him?

It really does seem like her mom is giving these instructions to the wrong person.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Laundry isn’t rocket science.

