Woman’s Sister Asks Her To Make Dinner Reservations To Celebrate Her Husband’s Birthday, But Then The Plans Change Multiple Times, And The Woman Decides To Skip The Dinner

AITA for refusing to keep changing dinner reservations for my sister’s partner’s birthday? My sister asked me to book dinner reservations for her partner’s birthday, which she was supposed to organize. I secured a 5 PM reservation for 7 people at a popular restaurant and informed everyone three days in advance.

The night before, she asked if I could move it to 6 PM because her partner had taken a last-minute work shift and wouldn’t make it at 5. We were both frustrated, and she likely argued with him over it. Since the restaurant was always booked, I told her I’d try but warned it was unlikely. When I asked about a backup plan, she said that I should just cancel it.

She added that her partner was annoying for not being able to say no to work and that she was tired of doing things for people who couldn’t be bothered to help out. The next morning, I called the restaurant, and they couldn’t move the reservation, so I canceled it, assuming the dinner was off. But then my sister decided we should still celebrate at 6:30 PM at another restaurant. At this point, I was frustrated by all the last-minute changes and questioned why we were going out of our way for her partner when he didn’t seem to care.

She defended him, saying he had no family here and would have to spend his birthday alone, and that we shouldn’t blame him for taking an extra shift to make more money. I suggested a restaurant, but she rejected it, choosing one she’d previously dismissed for “bad ambiance.” When I pointed this out, she got defensive, citing her exhaustion and travel. I asked why she planned dinner on the same day she was traveling, and my other sister and I suggested Sunday lunch, but she refused, saying her partner wasn’t available.

When asked if dinner was canceled, she exploded, blaming us for not helping and claiming she had no Wi-Fi on her flight. Later, she said her partner was available again, making me question why I’d canceled the original reservation. She yelled that no one could get ready for a 5 PM dinner and accused us of not caring, even though I’d followed her instructions. My other sister, who had rearranged her schedule, was also frustrated.

She also gave us the impression that if we weren’t able secure a 6:30 reservation at the original restaurant, then we should just cancel. She swore at us for misunderstanding that is what she wanted. My sister then lashed out, saying she’d tell her partner no one cared about him. I reminded her she told me to cancel and had proof, but then she denied it and said we just assumed. She exploded, swore at us and ranted about being the only one making an effort, despite me working two jobs and our other sister having a child to take care of.

She said she booked a restaurant at 6:30 PM. But we were so repulsed by her attitude, we decided not to attend. It would have been awkward, and knowing her, she would have made several sarcastic remarks and give off a nasty vibe. I did get her partner a present though and sent it to him. My sister lost it, saying she was sick of convincing people and ended with a rage-filled message, telling us to go **** ourselves and saying she hopes we live a life of trouble and misery.

I called her a spoiled 40 year old princess who always has to get her way, and she called me a waste of space and a loser and basically told us to go to hell. I tried to accommodate her, but she kept changing plans and blaming everyone. AITA for refusing to keep adjusting and backing out and not attending her partner’s birthday dinner?

This user thinks it is insane that the siblings were involved in this plan.

This user thinks family dinners on birthdays should be very optional.

Exactly! This user thinks she needs to stop doing things that other people can do on their own.

This user thinks she is at fault for agreeing to the task in the first place.

That’s right! This user thinks the sister needs to do her own tasks.

