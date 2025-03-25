Years After Breaking Up, Woman Rents A Furnished Room To Her Ex. But When He Starts Making Demands That Transcend The Landlord-Tenant Relationship, Their Living Situation Becomes Way More Complicated.

When relationships cross boundaries, normal parameters can be lost forever.

In this story for example, two people who were once a couple became friends, and then roommates.

But their history and closeness is blurring the landlord/tenant relationship and causing friction.

AITA for not selling a chair so my ex can use my old couch? I was with my ex for six years. We are both in our early thirties. We broke up and he moved out but we remained friends, and after two years of separation he moved back in (as friends) so we could share rent and so that he can be with our cats more often. We spend more time together now than we did when we were a couple.

When he moved in, we agreed he would be renting my second bedroom from me, which came partially furnished with an armchair and two desks, which he’s uses for his TV and computer desks. The chair is large and fairly comfortable. It isn’t a recliner or anything fancy, but it did cost me $300. My loveseat in the living room broke badly a week ago, so I went out and bought a new one that is being delivered later this week (my mother very kindly helped me financially to get it). My ex/tenant/roommate asked if I could sell the chair in his room so he could have the broken loveseat.

I told him how broken it is (the entire back wooden piece is snapped and it sags now, and the broken wood is dangerous) but he insisted he could fix it enough to be comfortable. I told him no, because to do so I’d have to sell the chair and I didn’t want to sell it as I like it, and if and when he moves out I still want it in there. He picked a big fight stating that I must not care about him or his comfort, and that I care more about furniture than him. I explained that I am on disability and don’t have a lot of money, and don’t want to re-buy a more expensive chair when he eventually moves back out (he talks about moving away often).

It’s also worth noting that he previously wanted me to sell my $1700 nest chair in the living room (undoubtedly at a huge loss) so that he could put his 65 inch TV and game system in the living room, which I also said no to. I’ve explained many times we are not together anymore and he is renting a room from me, that came partially furnished, and he can’t force me to sell my belongings because he wants his stuff in its place. He disagrees and thinks that I should do it anyways as a friend and for his comfort, as he says he feels isolated in his room because that’s where all his stuff is. I tell him all the time he can hang out in the living room on his phone, laptop, talking to me, watching stuff on my laptop, or using the small game nook I have, but he refuses because it’s not his stuff, and doesn’t like my stuff apparently.

The reality is I just don’t want to sell my stuff, and feel like he should respect my belongings and finances and the fact that he is renting a room off me, not co-renting a place. He feels that I should care enough about him to sell the furniture so that he can be more comfortable. AITA?

