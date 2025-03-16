Young Woman Told Her Sister That She Felt That Their Relationship Was One Sided, And Now The Sister Is Upset About It

Families can be complicated because each person has their own personality, and trying to get along is sometimes difficult.

What would you do if you felt like your relationship with your sister was one sided because she never did things for you?

That is the situation the sister in this story is in, but when she finally told her sister about it, the sister got upset and so did her father.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for telling my sister our relationship is one sided? AITA for telling my sister that our relationship is one-sided? I (23F) told my sister (20) yesterday that our relationship feels very one-sided and that I am always putting effort in when she only tries when it conveniences her. I am the oldest, and our parents are divorced so it’s only ever just been us. It’s hard for me to hold a conversation and I don’t have very many friends, and no significant other, so it’s really just me and my sisters.

Some people just don’t like this type of thing.

All throughout my childhood, M wouldn’t do things she didn’t want to, even if it was a group bonding time or family time. She’d complain until everyone hated it or she went home. Beach or boat trips were too sandy. Vacations were never perfect. Even trips to visit family were boring and too peoplely (we never forced her to interact with them. She was just 10-12 and couldn’t be left home for a week in another state).

That is good of them.

I’ve always struggled with my mental health, and I had a convo with them about it.

They said they wanted me to talk to them instead of bottling it up. I told them it was hard to do that because I was forced into a role model and parental figure for them. We agreed to all talk when something was bothering us, and it was working for a while. Now the past couple months have gotten worse.

That is very nice of her to do.

When she needs something, I’ll help her, no strings attached. If she needs a ride, I don’t ask for gas money.

If she wants to hang out, I’ll drop what I’m doing, even if I’m exhausted or busy, because I want to spend time with her.

Her sister doesn’t do the same for her.

But if I make plans she’ll go along with it until day of and cancel because ‘she didn’t feel like it’. We both read and we’ll swap favorite books, and she always pushes me to finish her choices, even if I don’t like it. And she does, because she wants to talk to me about it. But she won’t always finish mine.

It gets worse.

She’ll borrow my clothes, but my stipulations were that they get washed after and she doesn’t take them to our mom’s house where she lives half the time. She took my leggings – my only pair – last week and refused to bring them back for me and I lost it. It wasn’t even the leggings that I was angry about, but she wouldn’t take responsibility. She just kept saying that I was ‘trying to place blame on someone’ and I was overreacting.

Having this type of conversation while upset is often not a great idea.

I explained to her how I felt used and this relationship felt one sided. And she said she ‘drove a lot last week and didn’t even ask for gas money’. Now she’s angry at me and my dad is too, for ‘trying to tear the family apart’. They both think we had a normal sibling relationship and I’m getting too emotional.

She feels like she’s right but isn’t sure.

I feel like I’m all alone and used. None of them have ever once done something I asked unless it benefited them. Am I really overreacting? AITA?

Honestly, there isn’t enough information to say who is at fault, but the feelings are valid and should be addressed by the family.

Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit say about this.

This is great advice.

Yes, sometimes it really is this simple.

This commenter says the conversation may lead to improvement.

Maybe it will get better as they grow up.

This person thinks she has trouble saying no to her sister.

It seems like there are a lot of issues in this relationship.

