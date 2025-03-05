Young Woman Tried Out A New Brownie Recipe, But Now Her Mom Is Mad At Her For Not Wanting To Share The Brownies With Her Mom’s Boyfriend

Sharing is caring, but being forced to share can hurt one’s feelings.

This young woman baked some brownies, and her mom wanted to give one to her boyfriend.

What followed was a lot of yelling between her and her mother.

Read the whole story below.

AITA for telling my mom “no” to giving her boyfriend a brownie My mom (46F) has a boyfriend (43M) of 6 months. He has been living with us for at least 3 months now. I (17F) don’t like it because he does not really help out much. For example, he doesn’t pay for things, do chores around the house, etc. He just sits in his room.

This young woman made some brownies and joked about it with her mom.

I made brownies two days ago, just to try out a recipe. I ate the middle piece because it’s my favorite part, and I jokingly sent a picture of it to my mom since it’s also her favorite. She has a laugh over it.

Her mom’s boyfriend asked for some.

Later yesterday, her boyfriend was sick, and somehow my brownies got brought up. He asked for 1 or 2, and my mom said yes, without asking me if it was alright.

She said no, so her mom yelled at her.

She came out of her room and told me he’s getting one, and I said no at first. She then kept pushing me, but I held my ground. She started yelling at me. She took a brownie, then went back into their room. She told her boyfriend how mean I was being to her.

Both her and her mom’s feelings were hurt.

It really hurts my feelings, because she didn’t listen to me saying no. This morning, she walked out saying that I really hurt her feelings. I told her she also hurt my feelings and told her why I said no. She then said that she didn’t raise her kid to not share. AITA for saying no to my mom’s boyfriend getting a brownie?

It’s just one brownie, but her mom should’ve asked her first if it was okay and respected her decision.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Sharing should be genuine, not forced.

