A Bank Won’t Stop Calling Him About Their Mortgage Offer, But He Finally Got Them To Quit In A Personal Manner

I have recently been rate shopping for a mortgage. This already sucks due to the current rates, but out of my control entirely. That is a separate story. One company in particular cannot understand when I ask them to not call 5 times within a two hour period.

I answered a call while under a car trying to do an inspection at work. Told the guy in nice words but a harsh way that it’s hard to do my job when you call this much in a short time span, I am under a car currently and I will call you when I have time. Fast forward to my first day off after this incident (and multiple calls between then). I finally had some time with the Mrs., got some breakfast and was enjoying my morning. Then the call came. I tried to answer and they immediately hung up. They called back again and did the same thing.

Petty revenge activated. I called back and they answered in one ring. Gave their intro which I promptly cut short by saying “Sorry, I’m a bit busy now. Currently having a good time with my wife. Can I call you back at a more convenient time?” Then I groaned and panted. I could only imagine the look on the guy’s face when he said “Sure, no problem.” *Click.* The Mrs. and I laughed hard after that one.

