A Bank Won’t Stop Calling Him About Their Mortgage Offer, But He Finally Got Them To Quit In A Personal Manner
by Ashley Ashbee
Seeking a mortgage isn’t a barrel of fun because it’s repetitive and frustrating.
One of the other negative aspects is the pressure from banks to buy, if you are a good candidate.
Check out the interesting way this man put a stop to it.
Call me non-stop? I’ll give you a reason to stop
I have recently been rate shopping for a mortgage.
This already sucks due to the current rates, but out of my control entirely.
That is a separate story.
One company in particular cannot understand when I ask them to not call 5 times within a two hour period.
It’s getting ridiculous!
I answered a call while under a car trying to do an inspection at work.
Told the guy in nice words but a harsh way that it’s hard to do my job when you call this much in a short time span, I am under a car currently and I will call you when I have time.
Fast forward to my first day off after this incident (and multiple calls between then).
I finally had some time with the Mrs., got some breakfast and was enjoying my morning.
Then the call came. I tried to answer and they immediately hung up.
They called back again and did the same thing.
So he got ridiculous, too.
Petty revenge activated. I called back and they answered in one ring.
Gave their intro which I promptly cut short by saying “Sorry, I’m a bit busy now. Currently having a good time with my wife. Can I call you back at a more convenient time?”
Then I groaned and panted. I could only imagine the look on the guy’s face when he said “Sure, no problem.” *Click.*
The Mrs. and I laughed hard after that one.
Here is what folks are saying.
I doubt this would work.
Why would this deter them?
Good point. Be careful what bridges you burn.
Assuming the Mrs. believes in your method!
I bet he’s an actor.
Creative.
I’ll give him that.
